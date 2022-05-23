Oakland Mills boys and girls outdoor track and field capture Class 2A West Region titles

Both the Oakland Mills boys and girls track teams shined at the Class 2A West regionals at Oakdale high school.

The Scorpions boys dominated, finishing with 221 points. They outpaced second-place Linganore (135) as Springbrook (114.5) Oakdale (106) and Hammond (97.5) rounded out the top five. The Scorpions girls finished with 164 points as Linganore (135), Middletown (121), Century (100) and Springbrook (91) also registered top-five finishes.

As a result, a number of Scorpions, as well as other athletes from around the area earned the right to compete at next week’s state meet. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for states, with the next eight fastest times spanning all four regions in a class also advancing.

Judson Lincoln IV guided the Scorpions with firsts in all four events he participated in. Lincoln set a personal record in the 100 meters finishing in 10.69 seconds, as fellow teammates Shane King (11.02) and Trevin McHargh (11.06) closed out the top three.

He maintained that success in both the 200 and 400 finishing in 21.57 and 47.32 seconds, respectively. King and McHargh also excelled in the 200 with second- and fourth-place finishes, while KeMarco Monger took third in the 400. John Tatum IV and Kanye Holland thrived in the 300-meter hurdles, taking second and third place, adding more key points for the Scorpions.

The Scorpions success also translated to relays. Lincoln was a member of the victorious 4x200 relay team alongside McHargh, Holland and Shane King. Oakland Mills also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. McHargh, King, Xavier Doctor and Aki Harvey took first in the 4x100, wile Monger, Tatum IV, Doctor and Zachary Feldman were victorious in the 4x400.

The Scorpions boys also found success in both the distance and field events. Ethan Aidam took first in the 3,200 and second in the 800 and 1,600. Oakland Mills had multiple top-five finishers in four of six field events. Victor Santana won the shot put, while Holland won the long jump. Abdur Hassan, Harvey and Kylik Perry finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump. Holland, Harvey and Perry also thrived in the triple jump finishing second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Aliya Murray and Arianna Marshall led Scorpions in sprints. Murray finished second in both the 100 and 200 with a personal record time of 25.89 in the 200. She maintained that success from both events into the 400 with a third-place finish. Marshall excelled in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with personal records in both. She finished the 100 in 17.18 and the 300 in 50.19.

The Scorpions girls earned pivotal points in the relays. Both the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams registered the top spot. Saniya Curtis, Murray, Precious Enow and Fisayo Sule won the 4x200, while Malia Bickell, Olivia Porter, Oba Aofolaju and Frankie Moore won the 4x800. Curtis, Enow, Sule and Boluwatito Ogundairo earned second in the 4x100, while Aofolaju, Porter, Marshall and Moore took fourth in the 4x400.

Extending her success from the relays, Moore showcased her distance running prowess. She finished second in the 800 and first in the 1,600, advancing to states in both events. Similar to the boys, the girls dominated the field events with at least one top-five finisher in five of six events. Valerie Ashamu and Alicia Hall took first and second place in the high jump, while Nakisha Hogan finished fourth.

Hall translated that success to both the long and triple jump where she registered second-place finishes with distances of 16-3½ and 35-8, respectively. Rosalie Rosenberg also captured a personal record and second place in the pole vault clearing 10 feet, 4 inches. Shanai Smith also finished fifth in the shot put for the Scorpions.

Girls individual results

4x800 relay: 1. (OM) Malia Bickell, Olivia Porter, Frankie Moore, Oba Aofolaju; 2. Century 10:02:36. 3200:1. Emily Mitroka, (C), 11:54:49; 2. Anna C. Bodmer, (P), 11:56.43. 4x200 Relay: 1. (OM) Saniya Curtis, Aliya Murray, Precious Enow, Fisayo Sule; 2. Middletown, 1:45:99. Triple Jump: 1. Ava Allen (M), 37-00.00; 2. Alicia Hall (OM), 35-08.00. Discus: 1. Cameron Klein, (L), 91-03; 2. Charlotte Dove; (S-AA); 88-04. Pole Vault: 1. Ava Allen, (M), 12-06.00; 2. Rosalie Rosenberg, (OM), 10-04.00. 100 hurdles: 1. Ava Allen, (M), 14.82; 2. Mia Parker, (WP), 17.14. 100: 1. Valerie Boards, (W), 12.53; 2. Aliya Murray (OM), 12.86. 1600: 1. Frankie Moore, (OM), 5:15:97; 2. Emily Mitroka, (C), 5:19:77. 400: 1. Hayley Lucido, (M), 58.71; 2. Isabella Mastria, (C), 59.56. 300 hurdles: 1. Sophie Frizzell, (M), 45.82; 2. Bailey Allmon, (G), 48.64. 200: 1. Valerie Boards, (W), 25.70; 2. Aliya Murray, (OM), 25.89. 800: 1. Hayley Lucido, (M), 2:25.31; 2. Frankie Moore, (OM), 2:25:76. 4x100 relay: 1. (L) Sophia Echevarria, Iveren Asom, Olivia Dixon, Nkechiyem Molokwu; 2. Oakland Mills, 50.42. 4x400 relay: 1. (M) Lillian Hoyt, Haille Otto, Kaylee Franklin, Sophie Frizzell, 4:14:35 2. Southern-AA, 4:15:55. Long jump: 1. Isabella Mastria, (C), 16-06.50; 2. Alicia Hall, (OM), 16-03.50. Shot put: 1. Annabelle Gannon, (G), 31-06.25; 2. Naomi Whitlow (WM), 30-10.00. High jump: 1. Valerie Ashamu, (OM), 5-00.00; 2. Alicia Hall, (OM), 4-10.00.

Boys individual results

4x800 relay: 1. (Southern-AA) Hayden Myers, Eric Penkala, Christian Bingley, Connor Mckee, 8:19:60 2. Liberty, 8:29:85. 3200: 1. Ethan Aidam, (OM), 9:51:29; 2. Caleb Dastrup, (P), 10:01:92. 4x200 relay: 1. (OM) Trevin McHargh, Judson Lincoln IV, Kanye Holland, Shane King, 1:27:09; 2. Hammond, 1:32:70. Long jump: 1. Kayne Holland, (OM), 21-2; 2. Jadon Ra-Akbar, (H), 20-9. Shot put: 1. Victor Santana, (OM), 46-1½; 2. Nathan Michel, (WM), 45-02.25. High jump: 1. Levi Zilneus, (M), 6-2; 2. Abdur Hassan, (OM), 6-feet. 110 hurdles: 1. Jadon Ra-Akbar, (H), 14.39; 2. Travis Groves, (S-AA), 15.32. 100: 1. Judson Lincoln IV, (OM), 10.69; 2. Shane King (OM), 11.02. 1600: 1. Timothy Cherry, (G), 4:16:80; 2. Ethan Aidam, (OM), 4:29:00. 400: 1. Judson Lincoln IV, (OM), 47.32; 2. Hayden Myers, (S-AA), 50.33. 300 hurdles: 1. Jadon Ra-Akbar, (H), 39.5; 2. John Tatum IV, (OM), 39.64. 200: 1. Judson Lincoln IV, (OM), 21.57: 2. Shane King, (OM), 22.31. 800: 1. Timothy Cherry, (G), 1:58:84; 2. Ethan Aidam, (OM), 2:01:04. 4x100 relay: 1. (OM) Trevin McHargh, Shane King, Aki Harvey, Xavier Doctor, 43.18; 2. Walkersville, 44.43. 4x400 relay: 1. (OM) KeMarco Monger, John Tatum IV, Zachary Feldman, Xavier Doctor, 3:32:10; 2. Walkersville, 3:33.04. Discus: 1. Jamey Travers, (L), 129; 2. Joseph Rodriguez, (WP), 119-6. Triple jump: 1. Ifabisi Owens; (G), 45-8.5; 2. Kanye Holland (OM), 43-11. Pole vault: 1. Jonathan Hombach (W), 12-3; 2. Louis Losoya, (C), 12-3