Oakland Mills football coach Thomas Browne named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

In the home triumph over Atholton on Sept. 24, the Scorpions’ success on fourth down was the difference. The run-heavy Oakland Mills offense, steered by quarterback Kanye Holland, scored each of its first three touchdowns on fourth downs in the red zone. Two of the touchdowns were on fourth-and-long, and Holland — who ended the contest with 129 yards rushing on 15 carries and 75 yards on 6-of-8 passing — had a hand in all three scores.