Oakland Mills football coach Thomas Browne named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Oakland Mills football coach Thomas Browne is this week’s Baltimore Ravens High School Coach of the Week, the team announced Thursday.
Last week, Browne led his team to a 26-20 win over undefeated Atholton. The Scorpions are tied for first in Howard County this season with a 4-0 record.
Each fall, the Ravens honor 10 coaches who make an impact on their program, and each winner receives a $2,000 donation to their team and a trip to M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 2 as the Ravens host the Rams. There, each of the 10 coaches will have the chance to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
“Our defense played really well on Friday night,” Browne said in the release. “They forced a huge goal line stand for us on the one-yard line and gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half. On offense, we were able to capitalize in the redzone and finish drives when we needed them.”
In the home triumph over Atholton on Sept. 24, the Scorpions’ success on fourth down was the difference. The run-heavy Oakland Mills offense, steered by quarterback Kanye Holland, scored each of its first three touchdowns on fourth downs in the red zone. Two of the touchdowns were on fourth-and-long, and Holland — who ended the contest with 129 yards rushing on 15 carries and 75 yards on 6-of-8 passing — had a hand in all three scores.
Browne, who is in his 11th season leading Oakland Mills, has amassed a 53-58 career record. In 2014, Browne, who was a wide receiver for the Scorpions when they won the Class 1A state championship in 1998, was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year after leading the program to its first winning season since 2003.
The 4-0 start this fall is the best for the Scorpions since 2015 and the third best for the program in at least the last 18 years.
After the win last week, Browne credited his 17 seniors for the team’s success so far this fall.
“We have a senior class with guys who have been with the program for three or four years,” said Browne after the game last Friday. “That senior leadership makes a big difference. The buy-in has been great.”
The Scorps hope to remain undefeated Friday when they travel to Glenelg (3-1).