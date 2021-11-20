Oakland Mills comes back to beat Owings Mills, advances to state semifinals for first time since 2001 | Howard football roundup

For the first time since 2001, Oakland Mills football is heading to the state semifinals.
Playing at home Friday night, the Scorpions (10-1) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind victory, 22-14, over Owings Mills. Oakland Mills advances to host Frederick Douglass, a winner Friday over Kent Island in its quarterfinal contest, in a state semifinal matchup next week.
A 21-yard touchdown run by Shane King in the fourth quarter, along with an ensuing two-point conversion by John Tatum, served as the deciding points for the Scorpions against Owings Mills. That score broke a tie game.
Owings Mills had jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, before Oakland Mills responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kanye Holland to Aki Harvey. Holland then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-6 — a score that remained through halftime.
Owings Mills again took the lead with a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the third quarter, heading into the final period with a 14-8 lead.
But, with its back against the wall, Oakland Mills never quit. Holland broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14-14. That set up the opportunity for King to deliver the game-winner just minutes later.
3A state quarterfinals
Chesapeake-AA 27, Atholton 0
The Raiders (10-2) were shut out for the first time all season, seeing their season end in the state quarterfinals at the hands of the visiting Cougars (10-2).
2A state quarterfinals
Milford Mill 35, Glenelg 3
The Gladiators (10-2) were held under 20 points for the first time this fall, trailing 28-0 at the half, in the loss against the Millers.