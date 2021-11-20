xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Oakland Mills comes back to beat Owings Mills, advances to state semifinals for first time since 2001 | Howard football roundup

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 19, 2021 9:42 PM
The Oakland Mills football team, seen in this file photo, defeated Owings Mills in the 2A state quarterfinals on Friday night.
For the first time since 2001, Oakland Mills football is heading to the state semifinals.

Playing at home Friday night, the Scorpions (10-1) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind victory, 22-14, over Owings Mills. Oakland Mills advances to host Frederick Douglass, a winner Friday over Kent Island in its quarterfinal contest, in a state semifinal matchup next week.

A 21-yard touchdown run by Shane King in the fourth quarter, along with an ensuing two-point conversion by John Tatum, served as the deciding points for the Scorpions against Owings Mills. That score broke a tie game.

Owings Mills had jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, before Oakland Mills responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kanye Holland to Aki Harvey. Holland then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-6 — a score that remained through halftime.

Owings Mills again took the lead with a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the third quarter, heading into the final period with a 14-8 lead.

But, with its back against the wall, Oakland Mills never quit. Holland broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14-14. That set up the opportunity for King to deliver the game-winner just minutes later.

3A state quarterfinals

Chesapeake-AA 27, Atholton 0

The Raiders (10-2) were shut out for the first time all season, seeing their season end in the state quarterfinals at the hands of the visiting Cougars (10-2).

2A state quarterfinals

Milford Mill 35, Glenelg 3

The Gladiators (10-2) were held under 20 points for the first time this fall, trailing 28-0 at the half, in the loss against the Millers.

