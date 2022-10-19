Defenses dominate as No. 15 River Hill girls soccer and Oakland Mills battle to 0-0 draw

In the 31st minute, River Hill midfielder Marella Virmani surged forward on a fast break.

However, Oakland Mills goalie Paige Andrews quickly closed the distance, aggressively coming out of the goal. She ushered away Varella’s opportunity, emblematic of her strong play but also the No. 15 Hawks’ missed opportunities in a 0-0 draw.

“I’m used to it, I grew up with brothers, so being aggressive just kind of comes with it,” Andrews said. “I’ve been a goalie for a while, so I’m used to it.”

River Hill's Marella Virmani, right, kicks the ball away from Oakland Mills' Kaity Browne, left, in the first half of Tuesday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill (7-3-3, 6-2-3) generated its first strong set of chances in the ninth minute, catalyzed by Virmani and Allie Lubitz. Andrews made a diving stop on Virmani’s initial shot, also discarding Lubitz’s rebound attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Neither offense found a groove the ensuing 20 minutes with both defenses closing off the middle of the field and quickly shutting down opportunities out wide. Virmani’s fast break opportunity was the best scoring chance of the opening 40 minutes.

“We had all the opportunities, but we’ve got to finish,” River Hill coach Brian Song said. “That’s what we’ve been struggling with for the past two weeks now. A lot of kids are hurt right now and couldn’t play. It’s unfortunate, but you’ve got to give credit to Oakland Mills because looking at it, they had eight people back.”

Oakland Mills' Anica Munoz, left, fights for the ball against River Hill's Marella Virmani, right, in the first half of Tuesday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The defenses remained stout in the second half. Both sides exchanged free kicks in the opening 10 minutes, which turned out to be the best opportunities of the frame. Oakland Mills (7-4-1 overall, 6-4-1 Howard County) made a concerted effort to get the ball out wide and play through Kaity Browne, but the Hawks were able to shut that down.

“River Hill had more of the ball tonight, so when we win the ball, that transitional moment when you try to find Kaity’s feet and get her the ball, it’s tough,” Oakland Mills coach Alex Douyon said. “The girls have a lot of ground to make up in order to support her. Her job is to hold the ball up and wait for that help and then find it, so she can relieve some of the pressure and we can go ahead.”

The game headed to overtime where the Hawks had more experience, playing in their third overtime game this season compared to the first for the Scorpions. That confidence was evident early as River Hill’s offense found its best chances since the first half. Andrews was there once again to stonewall a pair of potential game-winning shots from Lubitz, finishing with 13 saves.

In double overtime, Oakland Mills’ offense found the chance it had been searching for. Off a free kick, the ball rolled to Nkechi Okpokwasili in the box for what appeared to be the game-winning goal. However, one of the Scorpions was ruled offside and the goal was wiped off with less than six minutes remaining.

That turned out to be the last scoring chance for either side, no one found a crease in the final six minutes. That concluded Oakland Mills’ regular season on senior night, with the Scorpions winning two of their final three games.

“This is a great thing,” Douyon said. “It’s good to know that they can go for 100 minutes, that’s important because you may have to do that, and then after that, you have to go in and potentially score penalties. This is big, the girls won two games last week and tied today going into the playoffs. We’re riding high and we have a lot of belief and a lot of confidence. A lot of people don’t think that we’re capable of the things that we’ve been doing this year, but the girls are proving everyone wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Hawks were left reflecting on the missed opportunities with one regular season game remaining against Westminster on Thursday.