Oakland Mills boys and girls outdoor track and field teams sweep Howard County championships

Oakland Mills outdoor track and field has set a standard for excellence in Howard County. The boys team swept county, regional and state titles during the indoor season, while the girls narrowly missed out on a county title but won regions and states.

At the outdoor county championships, the Scorpions boys continued to dominate with 179 points, edging out Howard (119), Wilde Lake (80), Reservoir (63) and Long Reach (49). The girls also secured that elusive county title with 126 points, beating out second-place River Hill (97), Mt. Hebron (82), Howard (81) and Atholton (80).

“I’m most proud that they showed up and did what they’re supposed to do,” Oakland Mills boys coach Chris Brewington said. “It’s postseason time and for the girls, this team has not won a county championship. They’ve won regions and states and that was the last box we had to check. I’m proud of them. I’m very happy and excited that they were able to come in and handle their business and that we pulled out two wins.”

Trevin McHargh and Shane King continued to spearhead the Scorpions with multiple first-place finishes. McHargh won the 100-meter (10.82 seconds), was second in the 200 and also ran on the victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. King won the 200 (21.79), placed second in the 100 and also was a vital part of the 4x100 and 4x400 teams.

However, they were just two of many winners. Senior Xavier Doctor followed up his successful indoor season by winning the 400 with a personal-record time of 48.22 while also being another part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Doctor beat out teammate KeMarco Monger, who placed third in the event with a personal-record time of 49.09.

Abdur Hassan excelled in both the 300-meter hurdles and jumps, placing second in the 300, first in the high jump (6-feet) and second in the long jump (22-02.50). Ethan Aidam also shined in the distance events with a trio of top-five finishes, earning fourth in the 800 as well as second in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

The Scorpions showcased their domination in the relays, winning three out of four events. Oakland Mills’ depth also showed out with contributions from new runners. Senior Mife Osinubi was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while sophomore Gabriel Murray was on the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. In his first outdoor county championships, freshman Jayden Deleon rounded out the winning 4x200 team.

Kaiden Lee and Adeeb Pender also added top-five finishes in shot put and pole vault.

“On our team you’re just behind three to four absolute beasts on the girls and guys side,” Brewington said. “It’s hard and they take every opportunity they can to show us that we can use them.”

The girls also showcased their depth across the board with senior Oluwasemilore Olakunle leading the charge. Olakunle placed second in the 100 (12.35), second in the 100-meter hurdles, and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. Boluwatito Ogundairo also helped the Scorpions earn key points, placing second in the 400 with a personal-best time of 58.49 and was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Just like the boys, the Scorpions girls swept the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Without one of their top runners in senior Aliya Murray, Oakland Mills received key contributions from younger runners like sophomore Nkechi Okpowasili and newcomers like Valerie Ashamu, who also won the county title in the high jump (5-feet, 2 inches). Saniya Curtis, Olakunle, Ogundairo and Fisayo Sule won the 4x100 (48.59), Curtis, Ogundairo, Ashamu and Okpowasili won the 4x200 (1:44.58) and Ogundairo, Sule, Okpowasili and freshman Rachel Oyedeji won the 4x400 (4:06.94).

“There was a ton of underclassmen on the girls 4x200 and 4x400 teams,” Oakland Mills girls coach Renato Gonzales said. “For the girls, it was really next person up and they really responded and held it down for our team. To know coming in that you’re going to put up 30 points by winning the relays is huge. It’s such a confidence boost for them to see that anybody can step up on that relay and do well. The underclassmen that stepped up on that relay knew what the expectation was because competition is so fierce. They know they have to give their best.”

Curtis’ success also extended beyond the relays, placing third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 49.17 seconds after only beginning hurdling in March. The Scorpions’ got key points in field events with Alicia Hall and MaKayla Pritchett taking home county titles in the triple jump and discus, respectively. Pritchett set a personal record distance of 101-10, breaking a 22-year-old school record.

Now both the boys and girls teams enter the Class 2A West Regional and states as the presumptive favorites, as both teams have their eyes set on hoisting a second straight state title.

“I think that when kids come out and run for Oakland Mills track, they know that they’re going to get five coaches who are all in and are going to help them, support them and help them become the best they can possibly be,” Gonzales said. “We always tell our kids that we want the best out of them and for each kid that’s different.”

Brewington added: “The standard is set, the kids know it. They know they just have to go in, do their thing. If we go in and we just handle business like a typical day, 9 out of 10 times we’re going to come out victorious.”

Boys team scores

1. Oakland Mills 179; 2. Howard 119; 3. Wilde Lake 80; 4. Reservoir 63; 5. Long Reach 49; 6. Mt. Hebron 45; 7. Centennial 38; 8. Glenelg 33; 9. Hammond 30; 10. Atholton; 24. 10. Marriotts Ridge 24; 12. River Hill 16.

Girls team scores

1. Oakland Mills 126; 2. River Hill 97; 3. Mt. Hebron 82; 4. Howard 81; 5. Atholton 80; 6. Centennial 65; 7. Wilde Lake 52; 8. Reservoir 43; 9. Hammond 33; 10. Long Reach; 11. Marriotts Ridge; 12. Glenelg 1

Boys individual results

100 Meter Dash

1. Trevin McHargh (OM) 10.82

2. Shane King (OM) 10.87

3. Kaleb Cave (HA) 11.06

200 Meter Dash

1. Shane King (OM) 21.79

2. Trevin McHargh (OM) 22.16

3. Xavier Maple (RE) 22.38

400 Meter Dash

1. Xavier Doctor (OM) 48.22

2. Aaron Abedin (MH) 48.83

3. KeMarco Monger (OM) 49.09

800 Meter Run

1. Christian Brower (LR) 1:59.40

2. Joey Ensor (HO) 2:00. 23

3. Kavin Manivannan (MH) 2:00.43

1,600 Meter Run

1. Christian Brower (LR) 4:24.11

2. Ethan Aidam (OM) 4:25.15

3. Joey Ensor (HO) 4:25.37

3,200 Meter Run

1. Henry Hopper (WL) 9:38.40

2. Ethan Aidam (OM) 9:54.43

3. Kyle Jones (HO) 10:06.43

110 Meter Hurdles

1. Christian Do (HO) 14.52

2. Louis Montgomery (MR) 14.93

3. Tele Abe (WL) 15.01

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Christian Do (HO) 39.00

2. Abdur Hassan (OM) 39.01

3. Anthony Thompson Jr (OM) 40.71

4x100 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (42.11)

2. Reservoir (42.28)

3. Howard (43.76)

4x200 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (1:27.53)

2. Reservoir (1:27.95)

3. Wilde Lake (1:28.82)

4x400 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (3:19.95)

2. Glenelg (3:24.45)

3. Long Reach (3:26.91)

4x800 Meter Relay

1. Howard (8:09.47)

2. Long Reach (8:10.29)

3. Mt. Hebron (8:15.84)

Shot Put

1. Juan Macatangay (A) 44-06.50

2. Tomi Folorunso (HO) 43-01.00

3. Logan Ruehl (MH) 41-07.50

Discus

1. Ruichen He (G) 152-11

2. Ryan Betts (RE) 142-03

3. Scott Paterson (C) 129-10

High Jump

1. Abdur Hassan (OM) 6-00.00

2. Steeve Nwalal (WL) 6-00.00

3. Philip Kaiser (HA) 5-10.00

Pole Vault

1. Michael Zhang (RH) 12-07.00

2. Adeeb Pender (OM) 11-06.00

3. Dante Sias (MR) 10-06.00

Long Jump

1. Destin Hill (RE) 22-08.75

2. Abdur Hassan (OM) 22-02.50

3. Siji Jolayemi (G) 21-04.50

Triple Jump

1. Desmond Adeyemi (WL) 43-11.00

2. Pedro Egudu (HO) 43-10.75

3. Zamir Herald (HO) 43-01.00

Girls Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

1. Arayana Ladson (MH) 12.20

2. Oluwasemilore Olakunle (OM) 12.35

3. Gabrielle Millwood (A) 12.54

200 Meter Dash

1. Arayana Ladson (MH) 24.73

2. Kani’a Dozier (RE) 25.83

3. Gabrielle Millwood (A) 25.88

400 Meter Dash

1. Mecca Jackson (RE) 58.44

2. Boluwatito Ogundairo (OM) 58.59

3. Janelle Codrington (A) 58.98

800 Meter Run

1. Marella Virmani (RH) 2:19.86

2. Lauren Virmani (RH) 2:21.25

3. Ainslee Torres (WL) 2:21.57

1,600 Meter Run

1. Marella Virmani (RH) 5:04.24

2. Lauren Virmani (RH) 5:04.57

3. Riley Herdson (C) 5:05.10

3,200 Meter Run

1. Lauren Virmani (RH) 11:04.90

2. Kiley Mann (HO) 11:24.16

3. Alyssa Mattes (MR) 11:58.50

100 Meter Hurdles

1. Arayana Ladson (MH) 14.66

2. Oluwasemilore Olakunle (OM) 14.91

3. Larasia Buckner (RH) 16.47

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Morgan Lane (HA) 45.21

2. Shanise Staats (WL) 48.57

3. Saniya Curtis (OM) 49.17

4x100 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (48.59)

2. Wilde Lake (48.91)

3. Reservoir (50.21)

4x200 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (1:44.58)

2. Wilde Lake (1:45.39)

3. Howard (1:45.46)

4x400 Meter Relay

1. Oakland Mills (4:06.94)

2. Centennial (4:12.93)

3. Mt. Hebron (4:14.46)

4x800 Meter Relay

1. Mt. Hebron (9:44.12)

2. Centennial (9:50.52)

3. River Hill (10:10.49)

Shot Put

1. Katherine Wood (A) 33-02.00

2. Claudia Martinez (C) 32-09.00

3. Sheena Haroon (HO) 30-10.00

Discus

1. MaKayla Pritchett (OM) 101-10

2. Katherine Wood (A) 89-09

3. Claudia Martinez (85-01)

High Jump

1. Valerie Ashamu (OM) 5-02.00

2. Ruth Smith (HO) 5-02.00

3. Ciara Amon-Nicholls (LR) 5-00.00

Pole Vault

1. Avery Voeltner (C) 10-03.00

2. Olivia Struble (A) 9-06.00

3. Rosalie Rosenberg (OM) 9-00.00

Long Jump

Long Jump

1. Aniyah Toppin (LR) 18-06.00

2. Shania Staats (WL) 18-01.00

3. Arayana Ladson (MH) 17-02.50

Triple Jump

1. Alicia Hall (OM) 37-04.00

2. Larasia Buckner (RH) 36-03.00

3. Sydney Amate (HO) 34-10.25