Marriotts Ridge football executes late drive to defeat Oakland Mills, 9-8, on the final play

Marriotts Ridge senior kicker Alan Zhao has wanted the opportunity to kick a game-winner since starting with the Mustangs four years ago.

Friday night against Oakland Mills on senior night, Zhao got that chance after the Mustangs tied the game on the final play.

After a 15-yard penalty pushed the extra point attempt back, the game remained on Zhao’s foot. The five-star kicker drilled the 34-yard extra point attempt, promptly mobbed by teammates in celebration as the Mustangs defeated Oakland Mills, 9-8.

Anderson somehow caught the ball in the endzone amidst a scrum and Marriotts Ridge advances to 3-6.



“That was my first ever game-winner,” Zhao said. “It’s awesome on senior night, it worked perfectly. I don’t think we could’ve had more of a Cinderella story. There was a mosh pit over by the stands, the whole crowd is there, the whole team. It was just awesome.”

While Zhao’s kicked sealed the victory, the Mustangs (3-6) needed to go 75 yards in 53.7 seconds to tie the game. Quarterback Fabrel Yahya-Moore started the drive with three consecutive passes to Casey Shea, Tahreem Hyde and Donny Yak to move into Scorpions territory. After a scramble by Yahya-Moore, the Mustangs had one final opportunity to tie it from the Scorpions 23-yard line.

“On the sideline I’m telling my guys, ‘53 seconds, we’re still in it let’s go the whole time. I’m not giving up, you all shouldn’t be giving up,’” Yahya-Moore said.

Waiting for his receivers to reach the end zone, Yahya-Moore lofted the ball into a crowd. It ultimately ended up in the hands of junior tight end Jelani Anderson for a game-tying score. That play was Anderson’s first on offense since the first half.

“I said, ‘Now that I’m back in, I’m getting the ball’,” Anderson said. “No matter what, I’m going to do my best to catch the ball. He was about to get sacked and he just threw it up and I was like, ‘No matter what happens I’m catching this ball.’ It hit my hand and it dropped, but at the same time, my eyes were just focused on the ball the whole time. I didn’t even know I hit the ground. I was just sitting looking at the ball and it hits my chest. I bearhugged it and rolled over, so no one could knock it out. I didn’t know I scored and I heard everyone going crazy.”

Marriotts Ridge's Alan Zhao (6) and Kyle Canfield react after Zhao kicks the game-winning extra point as the Mustangs defeat Oakland Mills, 9-8, on Friday. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

For much of the game, both offenses struggled to move the ball on the ground against stout defensive lines. Both teams also struggled with self-inflicted mistakes, which led to the Mustangs’ first points of the evening. Backed up deep inside their own territory, Oakland Mills was called for three consecutive penalties, setting up a punt inside its own 5. The snap on the punt sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead in the third quarter.

That remained the score until Oakland Mills’ final possession. Trevin McHargh delivered a spark for the Scorpions with multiple first-down runs. Then, on a critical fourth-and-11, Scorpions quarterback Cyrus Thomas-Ray connected with Isaac Ramsey for a 23-yard gain that kept the drive alive. Three plays later, McHargh scored from 3 yards out, also adding a two-point conversion to give Oakland Mills the lead with less than a minute to play.

“He’s a kid who’s been banged up all year and he’s been patiently working to get back on the field,” Oakland Mills coach Tom Browne said as his team fell to 4-5. “Given the opportunity tonight he took full advantage of it. He had some nice tough runs there on that last drive and wanted the ball, which is nice to see.”

Now, it was Marriotts Ridge’s turn to respond in a two-minute situation they’ve practiced all season.

“It was great execution,” Marriotts Ridge James Holzman said. “We just wanted to nickel and dime them down the field, use the clock stopping on first down. Honestly, all I wanted at the end was one chance to put the ball in the end zone and see if we could make a play. It worked out, so it was awesome.”

Six plays and an extra point later, the Mustangs sealed their senior night victory, fittingly trusting a senior quarterback and senior kicker to close out the regular season.