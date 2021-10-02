Bisi Owens, stout defense lead Glenelg football to win over Oakland Mills | Howard County sports roundup

The team that plays better in the trenches usually wins the game.
Any football coach will tell you that.
It’s true, of course, but the cliché doesn’t account for when a team has Bisi Owens.
Despite being outplayed up front by visiting Oakland Mills on Friday, Glenelg earned a 20-8 victory behind three touchdowns from Owens and a defense that came up big in the second half.
“We lost up front,” said Glenelg coach Tim Cullen. “We got a little lucky and made some big plays in a couple big spots.”
Owens threw for a 57-yard touchdown in the first half and ran for two more scores in the second half to propel the Gladiators’ offense. The senior quarterback ran for 94 yards on 22 carries and added 65 yards through the air. He also made multiple touchdown-saving plays on defense at the safety position.
“We had the motivation tonight,” Owens said. “They were 4-0, and we wanted to knock them off. They’re a really good team, really fast. We made a few mistakes tonight, but we kept our heads up and stayed strong.”
Cullen said the game was dominated by both defensive lines, as Glenelg’s front was also impressive, preventing Oakland Mills’ run-heavy offense from getting too many chunk plays. Glenelg (4-1) held Oakland Mills (4-1) to 145 yards on 45 plays (3.2 yards per play).
“Our defense played incredible,” said Cullen. “The defense came up big in the second half. We just talked all week about pursuing the football. [Oakland Mills] will pull everyone one way and run the other way because those guys are so fast. We had to play assignment football, and we did that.”
Neither team scored in the first quarter of the contest at Glenelg High School.
After each offense ended drives with a turnover on downs and a punt, Glenelg’s Christian Chen picked off Oakland Mills’ quarterback on fourth-and-10. Four plays later, Owens threw a long touchdown pass to Zach Dubois in impressive fashion. Owens, a left-handed passer, rolled out to his right, launched a pass 40 yards downfield right before getting hit to find a wide open Zach Dubois, who ran into the end zone for the 57-yard score.
“At first I saw a bunch of Oakland Mills defenders running at me. But I then saw my man Zach was open, and I just let it go,” Owens said.
Overall, Oakland Mills’ defense did a good job at containing Owens, who didn’t have much success on his QB counter runs. But, as Scorpions coach Thomas Browne said, it’s “only a matter of time” before Owens makes a play.
“A kid who is that good is going to get a couple of big hitters,” Browne said.
Through five games this season, Owens has accounted for 18 touchdowns, five passing and 13 rushing. He’s the leading rusher in the county with 584 yards and is top five in passing yards with 404 yards.
On Glenelg’s first drive of the second half, Oakland Mills’ Kanye Holland intercepted Owens on fourth down and returned the ball 62 yards to set the Scorps in the red zone. Holland, Oakland Mills’ quarterback, finished the job three plays later with a 3-yard rushing score and then connected with Shane King for the two-point conversion to give the Scorps an 8-7 lead.
The Gladiators responded immediately with a 56-yard kickoff return from Will Piwowarski to set the Glenelg offense up in the red zone. Two plays later, Owens scored on a 13-yard run to retake the lead, 14-8.
Cullen said he was happy with how his team responded to the “adversity” — something it didn’t do in its lone loss of the season, a 26-24 defeat against Atholton in Week 2.
“That was huge. We’ve experienced some adversity, mainly in the Atholton game, and we didn’t respond well. We found ways to lose that game,” Cullen said. “Piwowarski is one of seven sophomores up who are playing. He stepped up big with that return, and to punch it in was big.”
Holland, whose fourth-down heroics led the Scorps to a victory over Atholton in Week 4, then drove the Scorpions downfield, but a fourth-and-seven pass attempt in the red zone was knocked down by Owens.
“Defensively, it came down to film,” Owens said. “They threw a lot of formations and motion at us, it was really confusing. But we did our jobs and played tough.”
Oakland Mills had a chance to tie or win the game, as the Scorpions offense started a drive from its own 21 with about 5:30 left. But Glenelg’s defense was tough, forcing an incompletion and stopping Holland on back-to-back carries for zero yards. On fourth down, Michael Robbins sacked Holland and forced a fumble that John Masterman recovered. Owens scored on a 2-yard carry two plays later to seal the game
“To not be able to get things going offensively was frustrating,” said Oakland Mills coach Thomas Browne. “We played well defensively, and we put our defense in a lot of terrible situations offensively, but that’s also a product of their defense playing very well. They played our outside game very well. I think that was a big difference in the game.”
Glenelg 20, Oakland Mills 8
OM — 0 0 8 0 — 8
G — 0 7 7 6 — 20
Scoring plays:
Second quarter
G: Zach Dubois 57-yard pass from Bisi Owens, Michael Fernandes kick [7-0]
Third quarter
OM: Kanye Holland 3-yard run, Shane King pass from Holland [8-7]
G: Owens 13-yard run, Fernandes kick [14-8]
Fourth quarter
G: Owens 2-yard run, pass failed [20-8]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Wilde Lake 55, Centennial 6
River Hill 28, Reservoir 0
Mt. Hebron 39, Howard 0
Long Reach 47, Marriotts Ridge 14
Atholton 30, Hammond 15 (Thursday)
The host Raiders bounced back from their loss to Oakland Mills last week with a two-score win over the Golden Bears (1-4) on Thursday. Atholton is 4-1, tied for second in the county.
Usually an offense that relies heavily on bruising running back Dillan Watkins, the Raiders went with a more balanced approach Thursday, as Watkins (eight carries for 43 yards) and a few other players dealt with cramps. Four players ran for 30-plus yards, with wide receiver Kevin Smitson stepping in as a rusher with a team-high 67 yards on nine carries.
Smitson also scored on the ground, as did quarterback Harrison Feldman, who totaled 35 yards and two scores on four carries. in addition to his 75 yards passing. Meanwhile, the Raiders’ other signal caller, Miles Scott, ran the ball eight times for 51 yards and threw for a touchdown to Smitson.
Korede Sogbesan led the Raiders with 10 tackles, including two sacks and a tackle for loss.
Ha — 0 7 0 8 — 15
A — 7 10 0 13 — 30
GIRLS SOCCER:
Atholton 2, Long Reach 0
