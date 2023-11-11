Oakland Mills football stuns Atholton with 12-8 second-round playoff win on Isaac Ramsey’s 86-yard pick-six

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oakland Mills Scorpions running back Kristin Rogers (5) sprints unopposed into the end zone for a touchdown past Atholton Raiders defensive end Anthony Ngansi (back left) and safety Daniel Ogordi during the 2023 MPSSAA Class 3A football playoffs at Atholton High Stadium Friday Nov. 10, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The back of Oakland Mills’ football jerseys feature three letters, TPW, inscribed just above the number.

Tough people win.

Advertisement

On a chilly Friday night at Atholton, the Scorpions leaned on that motto just a little more. With their offense struggling, the sixth-seeded visitors leaned on defense and special teams to spark their two scores, claiming a 12-8 victory over the second-seeded Raiders in a Class 3A East Region second-round matchup.

Oakland Mills mustered less than 75 yards of total offense, but a botched Raiders punt in the first half set up a short-field touchdown, and junior Isaac Ramsey put the Scorpions on top with a fourth-quarter pick-six, racing 86 yards for the score.

Advertisement

It was all the Scorpions defense needed. While Atholton moved the ball far better than Oakland Mills, the underdogs buckled down when they needed to. Each of the Raiders’ final five drives reached the red zone, but none resulted in points.

It was a huge turnaround after a poor start to the game. Atholton came out in a four tight end set, a new look for the Raiders.

“We ran that package last year versus Howard. It was in our playbook but we hadn’t run it all year,” Atholton coach Eric Woodson said. “Just trying to be more physical up front. It worked for us a little bit. It was just like an element of surprise.”

It worked early, with the Raiders claiming an 8-0 lead just over four minutes into the game on a touchdown run by Cameron Lee. He was part of a one-two backfield punch with Lawson Mungo, as the pair took the majority of Atholton’s offensive touches.

However, Oakland Mills responded with defensive adjustments. “My hat goes off to these kids. Atholton had a good game plan, came out four [tight ends]” Oakland Mills coach Thomas Browne said.

Browne complimented his coaching staff on making key adjustments. “They did a great job adjusting our guys, mixing up what we did on defense,” he said. “We weathered that first storm and got [Atholton] back to their base offense.”

From there, Atholton moved the ball, but it couldn’t land any knockout blows. With the way the Raiders defense stifled the Scorpions, a second touchdown might have done it.

“We got some ballplayers. That front, we mix things up between our linemen and our linebackers, they’re very physical kids,” Woodson said. “Our leader in that package is Khalil Johnson. He runs that defense. …We watch a lot of film, we had them very well scouted.”

Advertisement

Oakland Mills' Jose Da Silva (77) celebrates a defensive stop with Levonte Kama (55) during Friday's second-round playoff game against Atholton. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

It looked that way on the turf, as Oakland Mills didn’t generate a drive of longer than 20 yards. Unfortunately for Atholton, a botched snap on a punt set up the Scorpions just 13 yards from the end zone, an opportunity the scuffling Oakland Mills offense capitalized on.

On third-and-12 from the 15-yard-line, the Scorpions faked a handoff left to their workhorse running back, Russell Carrington, before turning and giving the ball to sophomore Kris Rogers. Rogers plunged up the middle nearly untouched for a 15-yard touchdown run. The ensuing 2-point conversion failed, but the Atholton lead was down to 8-6.

The second half was a struggle for momentum. Neither offense could do much, but with the stagnancy of the Scorpion offense, it felt as if Atholton’s dominant time of possession advantage might be enough to squeeze out a victory. Over and over, the Raiders drove deep into Oakland Mills territory, but they couldn’t find paydirt.

Scorpion junior defensive back Keshon Tate delivered a pass breakup to force a field goal attempt that missed in the third quarter. On the next Atholton drive, Scorpions junior Jahcy-sean Asomani and Carrington both came up with big tackles for loss. Asomani added a third-down pass breakup.

Then in the fourth quarter, it was Ramsey who made the play. A drive after Ramsey had a critical personal foul penalty that extended an Atholton drive and forced a big stand inside the 10-yard-line, the junior stepped in front of a pass from Tyler Bell and took it to the house with 8:18 remaining in the game.

Oakland Mills running back Kristin Rogers sprints into the end zone for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“I was just trying to stay focused as a team,” Asomani said. “You can tell when a team isn’t really a team because they start getting in each other’s head. My teammate, Isaac, had a big flag. I told him, ‘Make up for it.’. Next quarter, pick-six. Just got to stay with your team.”

Advertisement

It was an unfortunate turn of events for the Raiders, who weren’t planning to pass on the fateful play.

“The play that we threw an interception on was a run play. He panicked; it happened. But that one play didn’t define the game. I wanted to take that off him [after the game],” Woodson said. “There were other aspects of the game we should have been better. We were in the red zone a few times and didn’t score, took big penalties.”

On the ensuing drive, Atholton grinded out a six-minute drive, working its way down to the red zone one final time. Bell responded admirably after the interception, scrambling for 15 yards on the final drive, including once to keep Atholton’s season alive on fourth down.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

But on fourth-and-7 from the 14-yard-line, Asomani came up with a huge pass breakup, dislodging a pass that looked to be a first down.

Pass breakup on 4th down. Oakland Mills takes over with 1:54 to play. Leads 12-8 pic.twitter.com/2d8UaoBSAk — Aidan Thomas (@Aidan_Thomas23) November 11, 2023

“Their quarterback showed a lot of heart on those scrambles. I felt like our guys did a good job of running to the ball, and then, a nice play in the corner here, a nice pass breakup,” Browne said. “The kids fought tonight, I’m so proud.”

The Oakland Mills offense then ran the ball three times for 12 yards, securing their only first down of the second half to clinch the game. Fittingly, Ramsey powered up the middle for a conversion on third-and-2 to secure the result.

Advertisement

Atholton’s season is over, but a young team that garnered the second seed in the region has a lot to look forward to in the future.

”We have 19 sophomores; we have two freshmen,” Woodson said. “Telling my players the future is bright. We have a lot of kids that are going on to the next level. To the young guys, the work starts now. It doesn’t start next August.”

Oakland Mills survives to play another day. The Scorpions started this season with an 0-6 record. They’ve now won five straight games, surrendering an average of nine points in that stretch.

“We got some young guys on our team, guys playing varsity football for the first time,” Browne said. “It’s a maturation process. It says a lot about these kids to dig out of that hole. That’s them; that isn’t me. That’s the 15-to-16 year old kids saying, ‘Hey, let’s keep staying the course. Let’s keep getting better.’ And they did.”