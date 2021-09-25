xml:space="preserve">
Oakland Mills vs. Atholton football | PHOTOS

Oakland Mills' Kanye Holland (2) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sep 24, 2021
Oakland Mills vs. Atholton football at Oakland Mills High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Oakland Mills defeated Atholton 26-20.
Oakland Mills' Kanye Holland (2) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton's Miles Scott (1) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton.
Atholton's Miles Scott (1) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Oakland Mills' Kanye Holland (2) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton's Banna Araya (6) celebrates during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton.
Atholton's Banna Araya (6) celebrates during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton's Miles Scott (1) in action during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton's Dillan Watkins (24) scores a touchdown during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton.
Atholton's Dillan Watkins (24) scores a touchdown during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Oakland Mills' Kanye Holland (2) makes a throw during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton's Korede Sogsbean (52) lays a hard hit on Oakland Mills' John Tatum (5) during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton.
Atholton's Korede Sogsbean (52) lays a hard hit on Oakland Mills' John Tatum (5) during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Oakland Mills' John Tatum (5) runs for a chunk of yardage during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Atholton football
Atholton's Dillan Watkins (24) breaks free for a gain during a football match between Oakland Mills and Atholton. (Daniel Kucin Jr.)
