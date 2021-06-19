Oakland Mills boys win 3A track and field championship; Howard County athletes take home 14 gold medals

The Oakland Mills track and field team looked different Saturday at the MPSSAA championships.
Not in its performance, of course, as the Scorpions were as impressive as expected.
Instead, their new black uniforms offered a fresh look for an Oakland Mills boys team that ran its way to seven gold medals and the Class 3A championship.
“They’re cool, right?” said Oakland Mills coach Chris Brewington after the state meet. “We first wore them at regionals. All the guys were really excited when they got them.”
While the uniforms are stylish, they had nothing to do with Oakland Mills’ success. That work started years ago, continued through the pandemic, and it paid off Saturday.
“I’m just ecstatic for them. I know how hard they worked and how bad they wanted this,” Brewington said. “This was always in the back of their heads. [Winning] counties was awesome, winning regionals was great; but this is what they were going for, and they showed up today.”
Oakland Mills scored in 12 of 18 events, winning 10 total medals. The Scorpions won the team title with 106 points ahead of North Point (75).
“At the start of the season, we thought we were good, and the first meet showed that,” said Judson Lincoln IV, who won four medals. “We came in here expecting to win it, so we just had to come out here and do it.”
As they did in both the county and region championships, Lincoln, Isiah Rucker and Baidy Ba led the Scorpions on the track, winning gold medals in sprinting, hurdling and middle-distance/distance events, respectively.
Lincoln, who won four golds at counties and regionals, didn’t start the meet the way he wanted, finishing third in the 100-meter dash. However, his time was the second fastest of his high school career (11.02 seconds), and the 100 isn’t his top event.
The junior didn’t let that result hurt him in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, though, winning both races as expected and crossing the line in 21.84 seconds and 48.35 seconds, respectively.
“I had to forget about it and move on,” Lincoln said. “Getting third is OK for me, but I just had to run my race in the 200 and the 400.”
The 400 time is a new personal record for Lincoln, who didn’t lose a 200 or 400 all season. He later ended the meet with a silver medal as a member of the Scorpions’ 4x400-meter relay team, alongside Rucker, Ba and John Tatum IV.
Rucker also won his main events, the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. The senior finished in 14.77 seconds in the 110 hurdles and in 39.74 in the 300. He also ran the first leg of the Scorpions’ 4x400.
“Isiah did his thing,” Lincoln said. “We all knew he’d get first in the hurdles, and he ran a great first leg in the 4x400.”
As the spring 2021 Howard County cross country Runner of the Year and a regional champion this year, Ba’s bonafides as a runner are well established. But his accomplishments in difficult conditions Saturday may be some of his most impressive.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state championship meets were condensed with fewer athletes and less time between events. Ba’s three events — the 3,200, 800 and 4x400 — all ran in the same one-hour timeframe.
Despite this challenge, Ba won the 3,200 and 800 before his leg on the Scorpions’ silver-medal winning relay. In the two-mile, Ba set the Class 3A state meet record (previously 9:13.27) and broke his own Howard County record by crossing the finish line in 9:11.32. Then, less than half an hour later, Ba broke the Howard County 800 record with his time of 1:52.33.
“Today was just another incredible performance from Baidy,” Brewington said. “This is where those legends are made, where people’s names get remembered. And Baidy did it.”
While Lincoln, Rucker and Ba scored a significant portion of Oakland Mills’ points, they’re not the only reason the Scorpions won the team title. Oakland Mills’ 4x200-meter relay, which consists of Trevin McHargh, Quincy Julien, Kanye Holland and Shane King, won a gold medal. Holland also won a silver medal in the triple jump and placed fourth in the long jump, while sophomore Abdur Hassan won a bronze medal in the high jump for the Scorps.
“We’re deep and well balanced,” Brewington said. “We knew it was there, but these guys found a way to show up every single meet.”
Eight other Howard County schools had athletes compete in the championships at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.
Centennial also had a good day on the boys side, finishing tied for third place with 42 points. Senior thrower Liam Lovering led the Eagles in the field with gold medals in the shot put and discus, while middle-distance/distance runners Antonio Camacho-Bucks and Fernando Duraes both won a silver medal on the track.
Lovering threw 51 feet-8.5 inches in the shot put, while his discus throw went 164-2.
“I just had to come in and trust my movement,” he said. “This is a great feeling.”
Camacho-Bucks pushed Ba in the 3,200, finishing in 9:14. Duraes, meanwhile, placed second in the mile with a time of 4:15 behind Manchester Valley’s Aiden Neal, who broke 4:10 for the first time at the state championships in nearly 15 years.
“The culture here is great,” said Duraes. “My teammates push me to be better. I wouldn’t be here without Antonio and without Jake [Cole].”
Atholton’s 4x100-meter relay of Joshua Ruley, Jamel Mins, Darian Tarver and Andre’ Richmond also won a gold medal, totaling 11 for Howard County boys teams. Atholton’s Alec Zaller and Adrian Nwakalor performed well in the field for the Raiders, placing second in the pole vault and high jump, respectively.
Reservoir’s Julian Vissering also won a silver medal, finishing in second behind Lincoln in the 400.
On the girls side, River Hill led the way with a third-place team finish. Janasia Buckner was the only girls double-winner from Howard County, finishing in first in the 100-meter dash and as a member of the Hawks’ 4x200 relay, alongside Larasia Buckner, Khadijah Mumuney and Ara Omitowoju. She also won a bronze medal in the 200.
The only other individual winner from Howard was Mt. Hebron’s Sameena Mathew. The freshman broke 56 seconds in the 400 for the first time in her young high school career, crossing the line in 55.59 seconds. Pushing her was Atholton freshman Farah Nasir, who won a silver medal with a personal-best time of 57.01 seconds.
The fourth and final Howard County girls gold medal was won by Reservoir’s 4x100 relay, as Sophie Davidson, Mecca Jackson, Breyonna Young and Jamie Adams carried the baton to a 48.63-second finish. The Gators’ 4x200 relay also medaled, as Adams, Davidson, Katelyn Herberholz and Adeola Opadina finished in second.
Mt. Hebron also had a relay take home a silver medal, as Mathew, Garcelle Pierre, Ava Pierre and Alexandra Carrico teamed up to finish in 4:04 in the 4x400.
In the hurdling events, Hammond’s Morgan Lane won multiple medals, finishing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
In the field, Liv Ragonese was the top Howard County girls competitor, winning a silver medal in the shot put (33-8.5) and finishing in fourth in the discus.
River Hill’s Faith Meininger (800), Oakland Mills’ Ella Harris (3,200) and Mt. Hebron’s Arayana Ladson (long jump) also won bronze medals.
RESULTS
Class 3A:
Team
Boys: 1. Oakland Mills 106; T-3. Centennial 42; 7. Atholton 34; 11. Reservoir 20; 25. Marriotts Ridge 6; 33. River Hill 3; 35. Long Reach 2.
Girls: 3. River Hill 42; 8. Mt. Hebron 35; 10. Reservoir 28; 15. Centennial 18; T-18. Oakland Mills 14; T-18. Hammond 14; T-22. Atholton 11; T-32. Long Reach 1.
Howard County placements
Boys:
100: 3. Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, :11.02; 6. Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Reservoir, :11.26.
200: 1. Lincoln, :21.84; 6. Julian Vissering, Reservoir, :22.73.
400: 1. Lincoln, :48.35; 2. Vissering, :50.07.
110 hurdles: 1. Isiah Rucker, Oakland Mills, :14.77.
300 hurdles: 1. Rucker, :39.74.
800: 1. Baidy Ba, Oakland Mills, 1:52.33
1,600: 2. Fernando Duraes, Centennial, 4:15.
3,200: 1. Ba, 9:11; 2. Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, 9:14.
4x100: 1. Atholton (Joshua Ruley, Jamel Mins, Darian Tarver, Andre’ Richmond), :42.44; 3. Reservoir (Myles Harrington, Booth-Mithcell, Dylan Bradford, Vissering), :42.68.
4x200: 1. Oakland Mills (Trevin McHargh, Quincy Julien, Kanye Holland, Shane King), 1:29.
4x400: 2. Oakland Mills (Rucker, Lincoln, John Tatum IV, Ba), 3:25.
4x800: 3. Centennial (Sebastian Martinez, Luke LasCasas, Alexander White, Jacob Cole), 8:11; 6. River Hill (Kevin Sanchez-Velazquez, Kian Mostoufi, Kevin McAllister, Bryce Handa), 8:22.
High jump: 2. Adrian Nwakalor, Atholton, 6-00; 3. Abdur Hassan, Oakland Mills, 6-00.
Long jump: 4. Holland, 20-5.75; 6. Kylik Perry, Oakland Mills, 19-10.
Triple jump: 2. Holland, 43-10; 3. Erik Valdesuso, Marriotts Ridge, 40-4.75.
Discus: 1. Liam Lovering, Centennial, 164-2; 7. Miguel Moran, Atholton, 118-7.
Shot put: 1. Lovering, 51-8.5.
Pole vault: 2. Alec Zaller, Atholton, 13-6; 7. Christian Bowens, Long Reach, 11-6.
Girls:
100: 1. Janasia Buckner, River Hill, :12.24; 4. Araoluwa Omitowoju, River Hill, :12.52.
200: 2. Sameena Mathew, Mt. Hebron, :25.15; 3. Buckner, :25.22.
400: 1. Mathew, :55.59; 2. Farah Nasir, Atholton, :57.01.
100 hurdles: 3. Morgan Lane, Hammond, :15.57.
300 hurdles: 2. Lane, :46.17.
800: 3. Faith Meininger, River Hill, 2:20; 5. Amaya Cunningham, Centennial, 2:24.
1,600: 4. Meininger, 5:14.
3,200: 3. Ella Harris, Oakland Mills, 11:11.
4x100: 1. Reservoir (Sophie Davidson, Mecca Jackson, Breyonna Young, Jamie Adams), :48.63.
4x200: 1. River Hill (J. Buckner, Larasia Buckner, Khadijah Mumuney, Omitowoju), 1:43; 2. Reservoir (Jamie Adams, Sophie Davidson, Katelyn Herberholz, Adeola Opadina), 1:44.
4x400: 2. Mt. Hebron (Mathew, Garcelle Pierre, Ava Pierre, Alexandra Carrico), 4:04; 5. Oakland Mills (Oba Aofalaju, Olivia Porter, Arianna Marshall, Alana Oppermann), 4:16.
4x800: 8. Centennial (Madelyn Mielke, Elizabeth Webbert, Natalie Robinson, Cunningham), 10:51.
Long jump: 3. Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, 15-6; 6. Jackson, 14-10.5.
Triple jump: 6. Kiersten Jewell, Reservoir, 32-10.5; 8. Anyiah Toppin, Long Reach, 31-3.25.
Discus: 4. Liv Ragonese, Centennial, 100-5; 6. Katherine Wood, Atholton, 84-11.
Shot put: 2. Ragonese, 33-8.5.
Pole vault: 5. Rosalie Rosenberg, Oakland Mills, 9-6.