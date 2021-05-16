School system removes capacity restrictions for athletic events, keeps mask mandate | Howard County Sports Notebook

In Howard County, for example, the virus’ presence is lower than at nearly any time during the pandemic, due in large part to the county’s high vaccination rate. Howard, which boasts the highest vaccination rate in the state at 61% of all residents (adults and children), has a weekly positivity rate of 1.25% and has had only 87 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days — both of which are lower than at any point since last summer — according to the Maryland Department of Health.