Howard High graduate Nimrit Ahuja earns silver medal in 5K at Pan American U20 Track and Field Championships

Brown University rising sophomore Nimrit Ahuja was a mile-based runner at Howard High School.

Ahuja dominated in 1,600 meter races throughout her high school career, but her collegiate coach, Hannah Chappell-Dick, saw her in a different role, running more 3,000 and 5,000-meter races. Her intuition was spot on as Ahuja, with only a handful of competitive 5Ks under her belt, won a silver medal at the Pan American U20 Track and Field Championships on Aug. 5.

To keep her comfortable and ease the transition, Chappell-Dick decided to keep Ahuja running the mile as well as 3K races early in the track and field season. Then in March on a whim, Ahuja decided to race a 5K, which qualified her for the event at USATF Under-20 Outdoor Championship in early July in Eugene, Oregon.

She also qualified in the 1,500 and 3,000, but because of a family vacation, she was only available to race in the 5K at nationals on July 7.. Ahuja began extensive training preparations in May for the 5K.

Ahuja adjusted her normal training regimen to increase both her mileage and the number of tempos in her workouts. Racing in a competitive 5K event for just the second time and first time since March, Ahuja did feel some nerves. However, Ahuja also felt confident that with her diligent work, she’d be able to improve on her qualifying time from over four months prior.

She finished in 16 minutes, 59.12 seconds, placing second behind University of Texas freshman Elizabeth Pickett, a Bel Air graduate. That stellar time shattered her previous collegiate record by over 23 seconds and cemented her place at the Pan American U20 Championships, held Aug. 4-6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

“Just a lot of shock and excitement,” Ahuja said of her emotions when crossing the finish line. “I think with about a mile or so left in the 5K it was a group of three, so that gave me an itching urge to get there because I did know going into the race that the top two get to go to Puerto Rico. Going into that race, I was seeded pretty much in the back. So, I didn’t really have a lot of expectations of going, but the possibility is always there.

“Once there were three of us that were mainly in it to go, I was just thinking, ‘Leave it all on the line, this is the only opportunity you’re going get to go because I’m 19 now, so I won’t be able to race at U20s next year.’ It was just even more awesome to do it with Elizabeth who’s also from Maryland and we’ve had all of this history of racing together in high school as well.”

Not expecting to go to Puerto Rico, Ahuja quickly had to shift gears. She had planned to take a break after nationals and shift into cross country training, but a break wasn’t feasible with less than a month to the Pan American championships. On the way to the airport in Oregon, Ahuja and Chappell-Dick altered their plans, preparing for Ahuja’s next race.

“From there, it was a mentality shift. I said, ‘OK I am competitive for this event now. This is an incredible opportunity,’” Ahuja said. “I think I really didn’t understand the extent of what it was until all the gear came to my house, all these uniforms, abundance of T-shirts, sweat towels, water bottles and string bags. I said, ‘Wow, they value me enough to put all this funding into my performance.’ That meant a lot to go to Puerto Rico and see all these other countries’ best athletes. It feels really awesome to be considered one of the best athletes that the U.S.A has under 20.”

Six months after racing in a competitive 5K for the first time, Ahuja excelled on her biggest stage yet. She finished second to Canada’s Chloe Turner in 17:19.65. Peru’s Veronica Huacasi was third and Pickett finished fourth.

“I think it takes a lot of mental toughness and a lot more strategy than people would think,” Ahuja said. “A lot of times it’s like, ‘Running is just running, just go as hard as you can.’ When it comes to national events, you never know what type of shape people might actually be in, what injuries they might have or if they’re going to be the ones to take it out super-fast or sit and kick. I think being able to pay attention to the field is important and it showcases adaptability, mental toughness as well as surveillance.”