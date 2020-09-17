River Hill guard Nick Marshall finds ‘perfect fit,’ commits to play basketball at Loyola

“Loyola has been there as long as anyone — Coach [Tavaras] Hardy has been recruiting me for well over a year now — and they have always made a point of prioritizing me,” said Marshall, who received an official offer from the Greyhounds in July 2019. “I’ve always felt incredibly comfortable with the staff, with the program and it’s a relationship that is more than just basketball. The last few weeks, I just kind of realized there is no reason to wait when I feel 110% confident that this is the perfect fit for me.”