Marriotts Ridge sophomore Mukundh Boopathi named 2022 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year

Marriotts Ridge sophomore Mukundh Boopathi was undefeated No. 1 singles player for the Mustangs, winning the Howard County Cup and a regional championship before finishing as Class 3A state runner-up. Bookpathi is the 2022 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge’s Mukundh Boopathi didn’t play for the Mustangs as a freshman, playing tournaments independently.

However, Boopathi decided to join the team as a sophomore. Marriotts Ridge coach Scott Dingman spoke with him before and during tryouts about the expectations and benefits of playing as part of a team.

“I was impressed with the resume he put together and all the hard work he’d been putting in,” Dingman said. “I sat him down and told him my philosophies on what being part of a team is all about and some of the benefits that I thought the team could bring to him that he hadn’t had before just training and playing a lot of tournaments. He was very mature right from the get-go in terms of having conversations.”

Boopathi dominated opponents on the court and was an integral part of the Mustangs’ strong team camaraderie off of it. He finished the regular season undefeated playing No. 1 singles for the Mustangs, helping the Marriotts Ridge boys capturetheir first county title since 2019.

Boopathi won both the Howard County cup and Class 3A East Region I titles. For his consistency, Boopathi is the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys tennis Player of the Year.

As a No. 1 singles player, Boopathi often faced the opponent’s best, which included a trio of matches against River Hill junior Alex Artazov. Artazov, the 2021 Howard County Times Player of the Year and 2021 3A state finalist. Boopathi took down Artazov, 8-6, on March 29 and 8-6 in the finals of the Howard County Cup. Both victories tested Boopathi mentally and physically.

“A specific match that gave me confidence was the first time I beat Alex,” Boopathi said. “Before the match I wasn’t sure if I was going to win or lose, I didn’t have any outcomes or expectations. After winning I got the sense of, ‘Yeah I had a chance to be the best in the county.’ ... That was actually the first match I won against him and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

Even in victory, Boopathi learned valuable lessons from those two matches. Up 6-2 in the first match and 7-4 in the second, Boopathi realized the importance of not looking too far ahead and focusing on each individual point.

“Rare is a great description,” Dingman said of Boopathi. “He sees the game differently. I feel like the game slows down for him. He picks up on little things from the racket preparation of his opponent. He knows their tendencies. He’s really a student of the game and I think that is priceless when it comes to being able to execute a game plan that he puts into play.”

At the 3A state tournament, Boopathi won his quarterfinal, 6-1, 6-0, and semifinal 7-6 (7), 6-3 semifinal victory. Boopathi again crossed paths with Artazov in the state final. After losing the first set 6-1, Boopathi battled back to the win second set, 6-2, forcing a third-set tiebreaker. Artazov won in the tiebreak, but despite the loss, the state tournament experience proved to be invaluable.

“That was the first match in a tournament situation in a long time that I was pushed to that level,” Boopathi said. “Because of high school tennis, I haven’t really been playing tournaments. So, me being at that level with that kind of nervousness and pressure, I hadn’t experienced that in a while. It was good for me because even though I lost, I’m still happy with the way I came back and competed especially after losing the first set that badly. Every match is a learning experience and I definitely learned a lot from that match.”

River Hill's Alex Artazov poses with his boys singles state championship medal and the team state championship trophy at Wilde Lake Tennis Center.

All-County first team

Alex Artazov, River Hill, junior

Artazov finished 10-1 during the regular season with his only loss to Boopathi. He quickly rebounded in the postseason winning both the 3A East Region II and 3A state boys singles titles.

Alex Brousseau, Howard, junior

Brousseau played a multitude of roles for the Lions going 12-4 in the regular season in No. 1 singles and 4-2 in doubles. Brousseau teamed up with Corinne Chau in mixed doubles winning regional and state titles.

Eric Huang, Centennial, senior

Primarily in No. 1 singles for the Eagles, Huang finished with a regular season record of 10-2. He finished third in the county cup and second in the regional.

Vraj Patel, River Hill, senior

Patel finished the regular season with a 9-3 record playing No. 2 doubles. In the postseason alongside Julia Cabacar, he won the mixed doubles regional title, before finishing second at states.

Guy Scafidi, Mt. Hebron, junior

Scafidi finished the regular season 13-3 for the Vikings, primarily playing No. 1 singles. During the postseason he teamed up with Nithiya Chilukuri losing in the regional final to Chau and Brousseau.

Pedro Arantes Gabriel and Shreyas Rath, Marriotts Ridge, seniors

They were a dominant duo with just one loss during the regular season and went on to win county, regional and state doubles with regionals and states wins coming in in straight sets.

Sebastien Lair and Ansh Sawhney, River Hill, seniors

The duo won a regional doubles championship, not losing more than one game. The doubles pairing ultimately lost in the state finals.

All-County second team

Joshua Cai, Reservoir, senior

Vijay Jagarapu, Centennial, sophomore

Jeff Li, Mt. Hebron, junior

Sai Charan Chodavarapu, Marriotts Ridge, senior and Colin Wang, Marriotts Ridge, junior

Jeff Harvey and Tyson Nguyen, Howard, seniors

Danny Ho and Ryan Huang, Centennial, seniors