Mt. Hebron boys basketball forfeiting five wins for ineligible player

Mt. Hebron’s boys basketball team will forfeit five wins because of an ineligible player who played in 13 of the Vikings’ games this winter. The penalty is in accordance with Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association guidelines.
The violation was self-reported by Mt. Hebron to county officials last week, and the result of the ensuing investigation was announced on Thursday afternoon.
The team’s official record on the season is now 0-14 in county and 1-19 overall. The victory the team earned in its non-county season opener against Concordia Prep, during which the ineligible player did not play, is not affected by the ruling.
“When the school was made aware of the situation, we immediately took the appropriate steps to handle it in accordance with HCPSS and MPSSAA policy,” Mt. Hebron coach Jared Ettinger said. “Our focus continues to be on the players and the task at hand, which is moving our program forward in a positive direction.”
Ettinger, along with Howard County’s athletic office, declined to comment further, citing the county’s policy regarding personnel matters.
Mt. Hebron is still eligible to compete in the postseason — which begins on Friday, Feb. 28 — and any wins the team picks up in its final two regular-season games against Atholton or Marriotts Ridge will count. As of Thursday evening, the Vikings are slotted as the sixth seed in Region 1 of 3A East.
In regards to the ramifications of the forfeited games, two county schools — Glenelg and Hammond — will replace their losses against Mt. Hebron with victories. The added wins do not have significant implications on the county championship race.
Non-county schools Beth Tfiloh, Chesapeake and Francis Scott Key will also replace a loss to the Vikings with a win.
This is the second season in a row that a Howard County basketball team has been penalized for rostering an ineligible player, with Centennial girls basketball forfeiting nine wins last winter.