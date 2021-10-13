Mt. Hebron boys soccer shuts out Wilde Lake for seventh straight win | Howard County sports roundup

This past spring, the Mt. Hebron boys soccer team won its first eight games of the COVID-shortened season before losing in the county tournament.
This fall, Hebron’s first loss came much earlier, as the Vikings fell to Centennial 1-0 in their second game of the season.
However, Mike Linsenmeyer’s squad hasn’t lost since, as the Vikings defeated host Wilde Lake 3-0 on Tuesday for their seventh straight victory.
Jimmy Linsenmeyer led the Vikes with two goals, first on a penalty kick and then on a free kick. Manny Bekele also scored for Hebron, while Shalom Adja had an assist. Goalie Logan Dunn saved eight shots for his fourth clean sheet of the season.
Since the loss to Centennial on Sept. 14, Mt. Hebron has outscored its opponents 25-6. In that stretch, the Vikings earned blowout victories over Long Reach, Atholton and Marriotts Ridge and a one-goal triumph over River Hill, one of the few competitors for this fall’s county championship.
Mt. Hebron (7-1 county, 8-1 overall) is alone in first place in Howard County. Centennial is in second at 6-1-1, while River Hill is in third at 6-2. If Hebron wins its final three games versus Hammond (0-9), Oakland Mills (3-4-1) and Glenelg (5-2-2), the Vikings would win the county crown outright.
Mt. Hebron 3, Wilde Lake 0
Goals: MH — Jimmy Linsenmeyer 2, Manny Bekele.
Assists: MH — Shalom Adja.
Saves: MH — Logan Dunn 8.
Records: MH 7-1, 8-1; WL 2-7, 4-7.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
Reservoir 1, Hammond 0 (OT)
Goals: Re — Evan Spann.
Assists: Re — Aquila De Carvalho.
Saves: Re — Matt Horton 2; Ha — Emmanuel Addo 19.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: Re 6-3; Ha 0-9, 1-10.
River Hill 2, Howard 0
Goals: RH — Antonio Paulino.
Assists: RH — Noah Hanson, Jai Khanna.
Saves: RH — Zach Glass; Ho — Luke Ryerson 4.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: RH 7-2, 8-3; Ho 5-4.
Centennial 4, Long Reach 0
Goals: C — Eddie Aguilar 4.
Assists: C — Adam Fowble 3.
Saves: C — Kartik Sullivan 1; LR — Darius Hopkins 4.
Halftime: 2-0, C.
Records: C 7-1-1, 9-2-1; LR 1-8, 2-8.
Marriotts Ridge 4, Atholton 3
Goals: MR — N/A; A — Brandon Caraballo, Josh Martins, Luke Kudwa.
Assists: MR — N/A; A — Jack Goodman, Daniel Barrett.
Records: MR 5-4; A 3-6.
Oakland Mills 1, Glenelg 1 (2OT)
Goals: G — Minni; OM — N/A.
Saves: G — Gulati 12; OM — N/A.
Halftime: 1-1.
Regulation: 1-1.
Records: OM 3-4-1, 3-6-2; G 5-2-2.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Mt. Hebron 4, Wilde Lake 0
Glenelg 4, Oakland Mills 0
Reservoir 6, Hammond 0
River Hill 1, Howard 0
Goals: RH — Allie Lubitz.
Assists: RH — Ella Ferrer.
Saves: RH — Caroline Duffy 5; Ho — Ansley Glasgow 9.
Halftime: 1-0, RH.
Records: RH 5-3, 6-5; Ho 3-6, 4-6.
Atholton 0, Marriotts Ridge 0 (2OT)
VOLLEYBALL:
Long Reach def. Wilde Lake — 3-1
Glenelg def. Mt. Hebron — 3-0
Howard def. Oakland Mills — 3-0
Atholton def. Hammond — 3-0
Centennial def. Marriotts Ridge — 3-2
Reservoir def. River Hill — 3-2
