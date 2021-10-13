Mt. Hebron boys soccer shuts out Wilde Lake for seventh straight win | Howard County sports roundup

Mt. Hebron (7-1 county, 8-1 overall) is alone in first place in Howard County. Centennial is in second at 6-1-1, while River Hill is in third at 6-2. If Hebron wins its final three games versus Hammond (0-9), Oakland Mills (3-4-1) and Glenelg (5-2-2), the Vikings would win the county crown outright.