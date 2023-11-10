Thirteen Mt. Hebron athletes commit to colleges on national signing day

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Family and friends filled the Mt. Hebron cafeteria Wednesday morning as 13 Vikings athletes committed to college on national signing day.

The 13-athlete class marked the most in athletics and activities manager Brian Rau’s six years leading the Vikings athletic department. Each athlete posed for photos with their families, friends and teammates accompanied by kind words from their respective coach. Then, all 13 posed for a group photo, met by a rousing ovation.

“It’s why we do it,” Rau said of the ceremony. “It puts an exclamation point on the kids’ careers and the athletic success here at Mt. Hebron. It just makes me proud as an athletic director, to see so many families, athletes and students here to support these kids.”

Girls soccer players Ainsley Wilson, Ellie Fiedler, Emma Schwartz, Iva Damyanova and Leen Jawhar each pledged their commitments. Wilson and Fiedler will be playing at Frostburg State University, while Schwartz will play at Salisbury. Damyanova and Jawhar are both continuing their careers at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. All five are an integral part of Mt. Hebron’s nine-member senior class that is in the midst of another deep postseason run, facing Oakdale in a Class 3A state semifinal on Saturday night.

However, the girls soccer team wasn’t the only team with multiple commitments. Both the Mt. Hebron boys and girls lacrosse teams had several players committing Wednesday, adding to the lineage of players from both teams that have gone on to play collegiately. The boys had three players commit including, Cooper Stockenberg (Florida Tech), Maverick Smith (University of Delaware) and Keegan Ryan (UMBC), while the girls had two players: Olivia Hoover (Hofstra University) and Ellie Smith (Towson University).

Mt. Hebron field hockey and cross country each had a player commit as well. For field hockey, Natalie Machiran, is headed to the University of Michigan, while for girls cross country, Caroline McCaffrey signed to run at Bucknell.

Machiran is leading her team into the 3A state semifinals on Thursday against Severna Park, while McCaffrey’s top-10 performance at regionals qualified her for the state meet at Hereford on Saturday once again. Genevieve Rippeon, a swimmer headed to Frostburg rounded out the Vikings senior class in a landmark morning for the athletic program.

“It’s surreal,” Rau said. “It’s so much more difficult than people realize. A lot of people think that if you play high school sports, it’s just a natural thing to go on and play in college. It’s just not, very few high school athletes end up playing in college and even fewer are signing a national letter of intent. Just so much pride and so much joy for the kids and their families.”