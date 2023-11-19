Mt. Hebron girls soccer says goodbye to historic senior class after Class 3A championship game defeat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron girls soccer has experienced every emotion possible on a soccer field. Elation — winning the program’s first state title two years ago. And devastation — losing last year’s final.

Through those trials and tribulations, the Vikings have relied on the composure that comes with having a veteran group. The program’s nine seniors have been at the forefront of that success, learning valuable lessons in both victory and defeat.

During each of the last three postseason runs, the Vikings’ calling card has been their stifling defense. Entering Saturday night’s Class 3A state championship, Mt. Hebron allowed six total goals and just one in four postseason games. However, against top-seed Severna Park, the Vikings’ struggled to maintain the same consistency they had all season in a 2-0 defeat.

“We definitely looked shakier than we have in all of our previous games honestly,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “I think one of those moments where the first goal goes in and you’re shocked and stunned. I think that leads to doubt sometimes and the confidence fades for a second. There definitely were some panicky moments and Severna Park was able to capitalize on them for sure.”

Severna Park set the tone early with a pair of in-tight opportunities on Emily Canseven. The junior confidently stopped both opportunities, but the Falcons maintained a persistent attacking effort, scoring twice in a short span near the end of the first half.

Despite the defeat, Mt. Hebron (15-2) girls soccer has now built itself into one of the top public-school teams in the Greater Baltimore Area. The Vikings have won five consecutive regional titles and captured this year’s Howard County championship with an unbeaten county record.The senior class, of which five players will play soccer collegiately, has been an integral part of that journey.

“The biggest accomplishment that we’ve had on this team is making it to the state finals each of our three years on varsity,” senior Ellie Fiedler said. “It truly is something very special and hard to accomplish. I think as a team we need to reflect on that and realize that not every team gets to play in the last game of the season. I think for me personally and I know for the team, that’s something we’re all very proud of. It’s been very special to play with so many talented players. It’s not something that comes through Mt. Hebron high school every year.”

Fiedler and Ainsley Wilson are headed to Frostburg University. Emma Schwartz will play at Salisbury, while Iva Damyanvova and Leen Jawhar will play at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Many of the nine seniors have been playing recreational soccer since they were young, helping to build great connectivity on the pitch. While their careers didn’t end how they hoped, the Vikings seniors will never forget the memories they shared on and off the field.

“I’m just super thankful that I got to play with these girls,” Wilson said. “We’re all each other’s best friends, so to make it this far every year, like Ellie said, is super special because they’re not just my teammates, they’re everything to me. We’re always together outside of soccer, too, so that bond is something that you can’t recreate.”

Mt. Hebron Vikings forward Leen Jawhar kicks the ball in front of Severna Park Falcons midfielder Izzy Burleson. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

While a senior group who accomplished so much will be missed, Mt. Hebron is bringing back several multi-year starters. Canseven, who has anchored Mt. Hebron’s stifling back line returns, joined by defender Kaitlyn Magdar. Junior midfielder Ava Skaggs, the Vikings’ points leader with 23, will likely be a focal point of the offense once again. Additionally, sophomore Iris Vainieri and freshman Grace Garvin, forwards who served this season in more depth roles, will be thrust into more responsibility offensively.

“We really want to do it again,” Skaggs said of the motivation entering next season. “We all have such a strong connection already, even the freshmen we brought in on the team. We are all very close, so I think we can do this again next year if we just keep pushing through.”

Those returners will look to extend the Vikings’ run of success, while also learning from the great example set by this year’s historic senior class.

“Three trips to the state final, winning one of the three, that’s not something every team gets to accomplish,” Deppen said. “There are so many goals that they reached and I think we can learn from their determination, watching how they represent themselves on the field. It’s something for the underclassmen to absolutely pay attention to and try to copy.”