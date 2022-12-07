Mt. Hebron wrestling opens season with convincing 63-18 victory over River Hill

Mt. Hebron’s Jack Carpenter trailed River Hill’s Dorothy Seylar by one as time wound down in their 126-pound bout. However, Carpenter didn’t flinch and continued to fight. He executed a pair of takedowns and added an escape in the final 15 seconds, earning the victory by decision.

That win sparked momentum for Mt. Hebron. The Vikings followed Carpenter’s victory with three straight pins en route to a 63-18 win over River Hill.

“We talked about that at our closing speech,” Mt. Hebron coach Adem Kaya said. “Wrestling is a six-minute match. You have to concentrate and the team motivated Jack, just kept calling him. He stood up there and fought until the end. Toward the middle of the match, he was sort of exhausted, but he stayed in the match and continued to fight. That shows some resiliency and determination to win the match.”

Down 12-0, River Hill’s Jacob Cohen put the Hawks on the board with a first-period pin. The Vikings picked up three points from Carpenter then built separation. Arshawn Baharno (132), Ahmet Balei (138) and James Roche (145) each earned second-period pins, giving the Vikings a 33-6 lead after seven weight classes.

“It’s really important because it sets the tone for the rest of the team and just sets the attitude for how the rest of us want to perform,” Mt. Hebron’s Sam Jordan said of building an early lead.

In need of a spark, Garin Jeng delivered the Hawks’ second pin, fighting back from an early deficit. However, it only grew larger in ensuing bouts.

“They got to fight, don’t give up until the end,” River Hill coach Jeff Rermgosakul said. “Garin Jeng won it because he fought until the end. More grit, we’ve got to work on that. I think it was good for us to lose like that because it’s real for a lot of these guys now; it’s a big eye-opener for them. They can see what we expect, we’ve just got to get back in the room and work.”

Joshua Danso (160) and Salam Qassem (170) earned pins building Mt. Hebron’s lead to 45-12. River Hill earned its third and final win of the match at 182 pounds. Senior Dylan McCullough, coming off a 34-1 junior season, pinned Dax Haak late in the opening round.

Then the strength of Mt. Hebron’s lineup — Sahith Mada (195), Jordan (220) and Hakeem Shonubi (285) — took the mat. Both Mada and Jordan qualified for states in 2021 with Jordan placing sixth overall. All three wrestlers won their matches in dominant fashion, with first-period pins.

“It was great, especially since it’s been months since our last match,” Jordan said. “It’s just great for the upper half of our team to get pins like that.”

“We have some very hardworking kids on our team,” Kaya said. “Even though last year we lost four or five seniors, this year we started working hard from the beginning. The kids really built strong ties within the team and built a strong work ethic. They all support each other, so I was very pleased with all of our pinning.”