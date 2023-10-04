No. 2 Mt. Hebron girls soccer scores three second-half goals in 3-0 win over No. 8 River Hill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Double header. River Hill #6, natalia Reid and Hebron #3, Ellie Fiedler try to redirect the ball with a header in the 1st half. River Hill vs Mt Hebron girls soccer Tuesday October 3, 2023 at Mt Hebron High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron girls soccer emphasizes the importance of practicing how they’re going to play. That mindset helps build confidence.

When the No. 2 Vikings remained scoreless at half against No. 8 River Hill, coach Tim Deppen’s message was simple: “Stay patient and believe that you can do it.” It wasn’t foreign territory for Mt. Hebron who faced similar circumstances in Thursday’s win over Centennial.

Just like in that contest, the Vikings’ belief in one another never wavered. It once again yielded great results as Mt. Hebron scored a trio of second-half goals to break the deadlock, defeating River Hill, 3-0.

“I would say early season, that would’ve bothered us,” Deppen said of being scoreless at half. “Last season that would’ve bothered us. We would’ve gotten impatient. We would have started to play panicky a little bit and try to force things, and the last two games that has not happened. We are maturing into a team that just is calm. We understand that it will come, so we’re staying true in believing in ourselves. There wasn’t panic tonight, it was about keep doing the right things and it will come and it did.”

Their confidence has gradually built up throughout the season. Much of that belief stems from the Vikings’ challenging early season schedule. Mt. Hebron narrowly lost to top-ranked McDonogh, 2-1, and coming from behind to defeat No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 2-1. Since that win, the Vikings (6-1, 5-0 Howard County) have rattled off four consecutive county wins, yet to allow a goal in a county game.

“I would say those games were a great confidence boost because it showed us that we do have what it takes,” senior forward Leen Jawhar said. “We’re just as good as these other teams. So, as long as we play with each other and play the way that we’ve been playing, we know that we can take these other teams. This is a hard week, we have River Hill, Long Reach [on Thursday] and [No. 5] Glenelg [on Friday]. We’ve got this game, but we’ve still got two more. Even this game is a confidence boost. I think we just connect well, play well and we’re ready.”

Jawhar broke the stalemate in the 48th minute, learning valuable lessons from her earlier opportunities. She recognized the Hawks defense’s quick closing speed. Therefore, instead of forcing a shot with her left foot, Jawhar made multiple cuts and with her defender down, fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

A minute later, River Hill (7-2, 6-1) nearly evened the game after a handball was called on Mt. Hebron and the Hawks were awarded a free kick. However, junior goalie Emily Canseven remained locked in for a diving save, knocking away Maddie Berge’s try from just outside the box.

“I’m always in and I’m always paying attention,” Canseven said. “I’m always engaged in the game, so the second it was called I said I needed four players. Four players came and I set them up immediately. I was in the moment, I made the save and my teammates were there to back me up.”

Five minutes later, Mt. Hebron doubled its lead. Emma Schwartz crossed the ball in toward Ava Skaggs, who was flanked closely by a River Hill defender. Skaggs battled for positioning and delivered a clean volley.

Mt. Hebron's Ellie Fiedler gains control of the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against River Hill. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Last year, we always connected through Emma’s corners or crosses in my mind,” Skaggs said. “So, we always had that strong connection for her crossing it in. I knew I had to run in front of the defender to get to the ball first because the defender was very tall. I had to position my body and I knew Emma was going to play a good ball because all of her balls are fantastic. I just made sure it was on frame.”

Despite River Hill’s best efforts to trim the deficit, Mt. Hebron’s defense remained stifling. In the 78th minute, Iva Damyanova added to the Vikings’ lead as the ball trickled past Hawks goalie Camille Nesmith.

Two minutes later, the final whistle sounded, closing out the first step of a challenging stretch. However, the Vikings are committed to taking it one game at a time, turning their attention to the Lightning on Thursday.