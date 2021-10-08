Mt. Hebron girls soccer earns breakthrough win over River Hill | Howard County sports roundup

Mt. Hebron’s girls soccer players knew their coach wanted only one thing for his birthday.
Tim Deppen, who turned 43 on Thursday, is in his 20th season as the Vikings’ coach, and he’d never beaten River Hill.
“We’ve played them on my birthday multiple times before too, and we’ve never won,” Deppen added.
Deppen’s players granted his birthday wish Thursday, defeating the perennial powerhouse Hawks 2-0 to improve to 6-1 in county play.
“Coach Tim is an amazing coach, and he’s always there to inspire us and get the best out of us,” said sophomore Leen Jawhar, who scored in the win. “This win was an important one to us because it was against River Hill.”
The triumph is a bounce-back win for Mt. Hebron (6-1 county, 6-2 overall), which lost to undefeated Marriotts Ridge on Tuesday. The Vikings fell to the first-place Mustangs by a score of 1-0, with the only goal coming on a Hebron own goal.
Deppen said he is “proud” of how his players responded to their first county loss with a complete game against the Hawks.
“This is a model of how to come out for a game and stay composed for the entire 80 minutes,” he said.
RIver Hill’s best chances to score came in the first 10 minutes of the game with a set piece within 30 yards and three early corner kicks. Hebron’s defense held strong, though, as freshman goalkeeper Emily Canseven saved two shots to keep the game tied.
Hebron’s first goal came in the 26th minute off a free kick. Senior captain Lauren Gustafson sent the direct kick into the box, and the ball bounced off a River Hill defender into the goal to put the Vikes up 1-0.
Ten minutes later, Jawhar showed off her talent with a goal to double the Vikings’ advantage. Jawhar split two defenders, evaded another in the box and smashed a shot into the upper-left 90 past star River Hill goalie Caroline Duffy.
I knew there were three players on me, but I saw I could get in between them,” she said. “I saw the shot in the upper left, and I took it.”
“To put that one in, it confirmed what I knew we could do. I knew this team had the potential to come out and do this,” Deppen said. “For high school girls soccer, that was one of the best technical goals I’ve seen. Leen is a phenomenal kid. She is the kid in practice who is trying to score seven goals a day. She works so hard. She is so hungry.”
Mt. Hebron then completed the shutout by playing strong defense in the second half.
The Vikings haven’t allowed a goal to an opposing player in their last four games, pitching shutouts against Atholton, Howard and River Hill and not allowing a goal from a Mustangs’ player in the loss to Marriotts Ridge.
The strong play by the defense has come without Ana Hoover, a senior captain and one of the team’s top defenders — who tore her meniscus two weeks ago.
“What’s amazing is how they’ve stepped up,” Deppen said of his defense. “That back line has really bonded. They’re like a wall.”
Mt. Hebron 2, River Hill 0
Goals: MH — Leen Jawhar; RH — Own goal.
Saves: MH — Emily Canseven 5; RH — Caroline Duffy 4.
Halftime: 2-0, MH.
Records: MH 6-1, 6-2; RH 4-3, 5-5.
