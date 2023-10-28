Reservoir football clinches first Howard County championship with 28-24 win over Mt. Hebron on last-minute touchdown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cheerleaders and the team flank Mt. Hebron Vikings senior Zack Goodwin (5), being accompanied by his relatives on Senior Night during the 2023 Howard County football championship game at Mount Hebron's Valhalla Friday Oct. 27, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Reservoir first-year coach Matt Banta asked the Gators during his first team meeting in February: ‘Look up on that wall, how many banners do we have?’

The Gators had never won a county championship in 21 years since the school opened and Banta told them in that meeting things would be different moving forward. He saw an immediate buy-in, with over 80 players attending offseason weightlifting sessions multiple times a week.

That diligent offseason work came to fruition Friday night at Mt. Hebron. The Gators scored a last-minute touchdown to take down the Vikings, 28-24, securing the program’s first county title in the process.

“I’m speechless,” Banta said. “We grinded, we worked extremely hard this week. Ten months of it and to see the fruition is amazing.

“I saw these kids and I said listen, ‘If you guys trust the process, we’re going to put a banner on that wall.’ A lot of hard work went into it, but it’s awesome, really awesome.”

Reservoir trailed by three inside of six minutes remaining but the defense forced a Vikings three-and-out, giving the offense an opportunity. In that big moment, the Gators turned to senior quarterback Jordan Tate and senior wide receiver Destin Hill. Tate, who showcased his mobility throughout, had several key runs on the final drive. He also fired a 17-yard strike to a leaping Hill on second-and-long to keep the Gators on track.

That wasn’t the last time Tate and Hill connected on that winning drive. Three plays later, Tate showcased his athleticism, evading pressure and stepping up in the pocket. He found Hill in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard go-ahead score with 40.8 seconds left.

“It’s either block for him or get open,” Hill said. “In a situation like that, you’ve just got to find the open space in the field. I was very excited. I was just happy that we could be here.”

Mt. Hebron had an opportunity to answer, needing 60 yards for a touchdown. However, senior outside linebacker Miles Reinders eliminated those comeback hopes. On the Vikings’ first play of the drive, Reinders picked off Tobie Lewis’ pass, the second and final of the veteran’s game-changing plays.

Two of Howard County’s most explosive rushing attacks, neither ground game found success in the opening quarter. That quickly changed early in the second quarter as Mt. Hebron’s Coleman Hallums sprinted down the Gators sideline for a 68-yard score, energizing the home crowd.

Reservoir Gators' Destin Hill catches the game-winning touchdown, giving his team the lead over the Mt. Hebron. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Reservoir (7-2) quickly silenced that raucous home crowd on the ensuing kickoff. Reinders had been telling Banta all year he could contribute on the kickoff return team. Friday, Banta gave him the shot he’d been waiting for. He took advantage, scooping the short kickoff and taking it 77 yards after finding a seam on the left side. Reservoir made its extra point where Mt. Hebron previously missed for a 7-6 lead.

“After the ball bounced through my teammate’s hands, I thought he was going to pick it up and he would be down there,” Reinders said. “I picked it up and I was just so excited to run with the ball. I got this feeling and I saw a seam breaking on the left and I just got out of there.”

His return helped spark the offense as Reservoir extended its lead on the next drive. Tate highlighted the series with a 61-yard run, while Adrian Alvarado capped it off, breaking several tackles on an 18-yard score. Mt. Hebron answered before halftime working a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive, finished off with a 5-yard run by Lewis to bring the Vikings within 14-12.

Reservoir started the second half with a bang offensively. Tate faked a handoff to Alvarado and sprinted up the gut 72 yards for a score.

Similar to its final drive of the first half, Mt. Hebron (7-2) methodically worked the ball down the field on the ground. Brett Barron finished off a 13-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, which brought the Vikings within a field goal. Their offense maintained that momentum after a blocked punt set them up with a short field. Lewis connected with Ruchir Bondada for a 22-yard score that put Mt. Hebron back on top for the first time since early in the second quarter.

However, that lead didn’t remain for long. After a key defensive stand, the Gators leaned on three of their senior leaders when it mattered most. Tate and Hill shined on offense, while Reinders shut the door on defense. Then came the celebration with an ice bath for Banta and a sea of jubilation as Reservoir added a banner in its gym, fulfilling Banta’s vision.

“He always tries to come and push us and tells us that we’re the seniors, the leaders,” Tate said of Banta. “As the veterans we have to come out and be the face of the foundation and lead all the other guys. I like Coach Banta a lot. I like the way he pushes us and you see what he can do in his first year.”