Mt. Hebron girls soccer defeats Oakdale, 1-0, earning third consecutive state championship appearance

FREDERICK — Trailing by one with five minutes left in the game, Oakdale sophomore forward Brooke Clagett raced to the ball in the box. Clagett, who entered Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal with a team-high 19 goals, looked to draw her team even with Mt. Hebron.

Vikings senior defender and captain Ainsley Wilson had other ideas. Wilson dove and knocked the ball away, preventing a prime goal-scoring opportunity. That critical sequence kept the Vikings on top but also epitomized Mt. Hebron’s composure and determination, two defining characteristics of this year’s group.

Saturday night at Tuscarora, the No. 3 seed Vikings clinched an opportunity to add yet another chapter to their story with a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed Oakdale. The Vikings will face top-seed Severna Park at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex at a time to be determined.

Each time they step on the pitch, the Vikings know all 11 players have each other’s backs and will do anything for the benefit of the team. That connectivity and team cohesiveness have been a driving force behind the Vikings’ success each of the last three seasons. The journey began for this year’s nine seniors in 2021, capturing the program’s first state title over Howard County foe River Hill. After that triumph, last season ended in heartbreak with a one-goal loss to Crofton in the state championship game.

“Mind-blowing,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said describing the three-year journey. “To watch them with the determination they have once they set their mind on a goal they want to accomplish and watching what they do to accomplish it is mind-blowing. It’s fun to watch, so I’m very proud.”

After ending the Bears season each of the past two years, Mt. Hebron knew Oakdale would come out motivated. The youthful Bears played with a high intensity from the opening whistle. The veteran Vikings matched that fire leading to a defensive-oriented opening 20 minutes.

However, the Vikings broke through in the 21st minute. Hoover took a feed from fellow senior Leen Jawhar with a defender close by. The senior knew in that moment she was either going to draw a foul or take the shot. She cut off the defender and tucked the shot inside of the near post for the go-ahead goal.

With a stout and experienced back line, Hoover’s goal was all Mt. Hebron (15-1) needed. Twice, Oakdale played a through ball forward to a seemingly open runner. However, junior goalie Emily Canseven quickly thwarted those opportunities, aggressively coming out of goal to clear the ball upfield. That aggressive mentality has always been a part of the junior’s game, now back healthy after missing last season with an injury.

“That support from my teammates is really helpful to me,” Canseven said. “That aggressiveness is something I’ve always had. My freshman year, I always came out and ran through people if I had to. Got yellow cards if I had to, but it’s just about my teammates supporting me. I know that if I mess up, there’s someone covering me. Every time I go up, there’s someone covering me going backward.”

As the second half wore on, Oakdale (16-2-1) continued to push its attack forward. The Bears continually tried to work through the middle and out wide. Each time, however, Mt. Hebron’s defense or midfield mounted an answer, keeping Oakdale off the board. Those high-pressure moments are nothing new for this group, leaning on the confidence they have in one another to get through.

“I just think that we have a really strong mindset as a team,” Wilson said. “We believe that we’re going to win and that’s what we’re going to do. We have a really strong connection with each other. When you have confidence in yourself and the whole team, we don’t have any doubts about losing when we come out on the field.

That unwavering belief in one another will remain critical as the Vikings take on the unbeaten Falcons in the state championship. For the program’s nine seniors, that will mark the final chapter in a remarkable three-year journey.

“Like Ainsley said, it’s kind of a full-circle moment,” Hoover said. “It’s kind of sentimental because we’ve all played together through the local clubs since we were 5 years old. All throughout rec to now it’s so sentimental because we’ve been through so many things. We’ve been through heartbreaks, losing in the finals last year. I could cry thinking about it, it’s just so wholesome.

“Everybody has each other’s backs, we’re all here to support each other. We all know our strengths and weaknesses. Everybody puts everything out on this field. Until the last minute, everybody was putting bodies out. I knew when Ainsley was going for that ball she was about to be on the ground because she was putting everything out there with five minutes left. It’s just so special for everybody.”