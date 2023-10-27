Mt. Hebron field hockey erupts in second half, defeats Marriotts Ridge, 6-0, for spot in regional final

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron field hockey led by a goal at halftime, but felt it wasn’t playing to its standard.

The No. 2 seed Vikings turned it on in the second half with five goals, four of which came in the fourth quarter. That renewed second-half energy was a driving force in Mt. Hebron’s 6-0 win over Marriotts Ridge in a Class 3A South Region I semifinal.

The Vikings will travel to top-seed Long Reach for the regional final on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. after the Lightning defeated No. 4 seed Howard, 3-0.

Vikings coach Jeannette Ireland didn’t need to say much at halftime. The program’s five seniors — Maddy Garvin, Avery Maslow, Riley Osburn, Abby Smith and Natalie Machiran — did much of the talking. The veteran group emphasized the importance of playing with energy and passion, not allowing the Mustangs to stay in the game.

“In our minds first, you have to verbally say it: ‘We need to pick up the energy and pick up the intensity.’ Once you say it, it then manifests on the field,” Machiran said. “That’s just something we needed to do going in the second half and I think we all focused up. The seniors, we’re stern and disciplined. I was very specific with my language in the second-half huddle, but then on the field, I’ve tried to become more positive, so then the overall energy is higher.”

Marriotts Ridge entered the second half with momentum, holding a player advantage for the opening 55 seconds. The Mustangs narrowly missed out on tying the game late in the first half. They had three penalty corners in the final three minutes and had the Vikings defense on their heels.

“There was a couple of times that if we had taken advantage of opportunities early ... if we had been able to put the ball in the first couple of minutes, it would have made a huge difference,” Marriotts Ridge coach Molly Milani said. “I think that’s one thing we can continue working on, talking about is that we have to take advantage of those situations early, so we can put the ball in the back of the net and then have that momentum on our side.”

Mt. Hebron (12-1) quickly took momentum back early in the second half. The Vikings killed off the remainder of the Mustangs’ player advantage and Machiran scored her second goal a minute later as the ball just trickled over the line past Will Fullerton on a penalty stroke.

The floodgates opened early on in the fourth quarter. Ella Berger and Tylar Fleck added to the Vikings’ lead in the opening seven minutes of the frame. After taking two penalty corners in the opening three quarters, Mt. Hebron took six in the fourth, pestering the Mustangs with relentless offensive pressure.

“I think early in the game we just weren’t connecting with each other as a team,” junior Annabelle Kazanas said. “I think after that, especially at halftime, we picked up the momentum. We became more connected with each other. Once you score one goal, I think it’s easier for us to pick up the energy and the intensity to get more goals. Knowing that we can do it helps us do it again and again, which is why the fourth quarter went so well for us.”

Kazanas and AC Lindner added goals in the final five minutes, both off penalty corners. Then, the celebration ensued, particularly sweet for the seniors, defeating the team that ended their seasons each of the last three years.

“I feel like all of our seniors have really demonstrated a lot of leadership,” Ireland said. “Natalie definitely plays with a lot of passion. There was a lot said at halftime by all the seniors saying, ‘Let’s go.’ It’s hard shaking hands after a loss because we know what that feels like. For us to go on is a really nice thing.”