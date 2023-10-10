No. 14 Mt. Hebron field hockey uses strong third quarter to break away from Marriotts Ridge in 6-0 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Already with a one-goal lead, Mt. Hebron sophomore Tylar Fleck charged toward goal, firing a shot at Marriotts Ridge goalie Will Fullerton.

Fullerton denied the initial opportunity, but Fleck stayed persistent. She immediately corralled the rebound and put it home to extend the Vikings’ lead. While the goal added to Mt. Hebron’s advantage, it also was emblematic of its improved finishing ability in a 6-0 win over the Mustangs, the Vikings’ seventh win in a row.

“I was most pleased with the finishing, playing the rebounds,” Mt. Hebron coach Jeannette Ireland said. “We didn’t finish well against Centennial with a lot of rebounds and against River Hill the same thing. We had a lot of corners and we just didn’t finish. I felt really good with the finishing, particularly that one goal that Tylar scored in the first half. That was a beautiful goal. I was really pleased with that, that was our big emphasis this week.”

The Vikings (7-1, 6-1 Howard County) consistently preach starting fast. That came to fruition in Monday night’s win between the two Route-99 rivals as Mt. Hebron controlled possession from the outset. After narrowly missing on a pair of early penalty corners, Maddie Casto broke the deadlock with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Casto battled for positioning and beat multiple Mustangs defenders to the ball.

Mt. Hebron maintained its relentless intensity in the second as Marriotts Ridge (6-4, 6-2) couldn’t capitalize with a player advantage early in the frame. Fleck’s goal midway through the second was the first of several goals off a rebound. With a two-goal advantage at halftime, the Vikings still emphasized key points.

“At halftime, we really just talked about finishing and trying to get into the circle,” said senior Natalie Machiran, who finished with a team-high three goals. “That’s been one of our biggest struggles recently. Every game that we win, we feel like that we could have won by more because we just didn’t finish. Tonight, we were really good about finishing and being really hungry in the circle. That’s something that we’ve been working on a lot in practice, being aggressive inside the circle to really finish on those balls. That means you have to be willing to outwork the other team because that’s ultimately what’s going to lead to success.”

Mt. Hebron made sure to capitalize on those opportunities in the third quarter. Machiran scored her first of the game displaying her aggressiveness, beating multiple defenders to the ball. Casto added another goal the following minute, once again off a rebound. With their momentum surging, Machiran added to the lead just before the third quarter expired, weaving past multiple defenders for the finish.

“I think in that moment, Mt. Hebron was taking advantage of momentum,” Marriotts Ridge coach Molly Milani said. “I think that one thing you always know to be true about Mt. Hebron is they’re always going to fight the full 60 minutes that they’re on the field. As soon as the momentum was really on their side, they were really taking advantage of every opportunity and that’s where, at that moment, my girls kind of got down on themselves.”

Marriotts Ridge generated some of its best possession in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved too large. As the rain continued to pour down, the Vikings celebrated a big win over a Mustangs program that had their number in recent years.

“As long as I’ve been around, we’ve never beat Marriotts Ridge,” Casto, a junior, said. “Every time we get to the region finals, they beat us and I feel like that really fueled our success today because we said, ‘Let’s get back for all those tears.’ It was a big win because we hadn’t beaten them in so long and used it to our advantage.”