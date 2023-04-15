Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse builds separation in the second half in 16-9 win over Howard

Mount Hebron assistant coach Conrad Brookhart fist bumps Katie Cheung early on in Mount Hebron vikings win over the Howard lions at Mount Hebron High School in Ellicott City, MD on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron seniors attacker Kate Webb and defender Kylie Ritter know that as captains, part of their responsibility is setting the tone.

At halftime of Friday night’s game against Howard, both focused on the importance of playing with heightened energy on both ends of the field. Webb lead the way offensively, while Ritter anchored the defense.

“A good halftime talk just reminded us to pick up the energy and communicate with each other,” Ritter said. “Hype each other up, so that way everyone knows and if everyone else is screaming the energy will rise, which will only help everyone.”

The senior attacker scored the opening goal of the second half, her fifth of six on the evening. Meanwhile, Ritter led a defensive unit that kept the Lions scoreless for the opening 11 minutes of the second half, letting Mt. Hebron build its lead toward a 16-9 win.

“I think winning the draw was No. 1 and that’s what was a little iffy in the first half,” Mt. Hebron coach Samantha Hall said. “I think the second half we picked it up. Kate took some draws and we put Ellie [Smith] on the circle and that was a good adjustment. Then, defensively going back to our help defense and making sure we have those second and third slides. Then, offensively calming down and actually going through our sets and taking the chances where we needed them.”

While Mt. Hebron (3-1, 2-0 Howard County) pulled away in the second half, the first was a back-and-forth affair filled with runs. McKenzie Shakespeare authored Howard’s early lead with a shot from a tough angle. However, the Vikings were quick to respond. Webb scored three of four Vikings goals in a 2:26 stretch. Kaitlyn Magdar also scored during the run.

The Vikings scored three of the goals with a player advantage.

Mt. Hebron’s Ellie Smith tries to juke around Taylor Brooks. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“I think just seeing when we had the ground balls, picking them up, taking the avenues right away and really just pushing as hard as I can,” Webb said. “Seeing girls are open and really just making sure that we’re setting out plays in and working what we worked on all week, just seeing the lanes and going hard.”

Howard’s offense struggled early with their top offensive weapon, senior Jenna Vetter, being face-guarded by Ritter. But the prolific goal scorer could only be held in check for so long. She ignited a three-goal run that tied the game at 4. Mt. Hebron’s Solana Wynn and Howard’s Emmie Williams exchanged goals, keeping the game even at 5.

Mt. Hebron began building separation late in the first half, outscoring Howard 4-1 to take a three-goal halftime lead. Webb played an integral role, feeding Smith and Kate Carneal for goals, also putting home her fourth.

Mt. Hebron shifted its defensive strategy in the second half, no longer face-guarding Vetter, but the Lions still struggled to find open opportunities. The Vikings’ slides came quickly, preventing Vetter from creating space for a shot or finding open teammates.

“I think shutting off Jenna Vetter was tough for us,” Howard coach Megan Hart said. “We did practice for that, but I think we weren’t going after goals enough. We were pulling it out a little too much and not using our momentum to keep it going.”

The Lions put an end to their 14-minute goalless drought when Graham scored her second of the game on an 8-meter. However, Mt. Hebron answered back with consecutive goals by Smith and Magdar, pushing the lead to six with 7:20 remaining. Webb scored her sixth and Solana Wynn finished off her hat trick with a pair of goals inside of the final four minutes. Wynn and Magdar each finished with hat tricks as the Vikings had six different goal scorers.