Mt. Hebron outlasts Howard boys in offensive showdown | Howard County soccer roundup

Staying undefeated sometimes requires a little bit of luck.
In Mt. Hebron’s 3-2 win over Howard Tuesday night, two of the Vikings’ goals — including the game-winner from Liam McCaffery with seven minutes remaining — were balls that were intended to be passes.
The triumph in the near-freezing temperatures was Mt. Hebron’s fourth straight to open the season. The Vikings are the lone undefeated boys soccer squad left in Howard County.
Hebron took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Andy Strohman and Ethan Wool-Lewis. Strohman’s goal was a pass into the box that surprised Howard’s goalie and bounced past him for the goal.
The Lions roared back, though, to tie the game midway through the second half. Will Tom scored Howard’s first goal, and Ryan Kuehl sent home the equalizer off a corner from Ryan Hartlove.
Then, in the 73rd minute, McCaffery took a short throw-in and sent a pass into the box for Wool-Lewis — who didn’t redirect the ball as Howard’s goalie expected — that rolled into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Mt. Hebron 3, Howard 2
Goals: MH — Andy Strohman, Ethan Wool-Lewis, Liam McCaffery; Ho — Will Tom, Ryan Kuehl.
Assists: Ho — Ryan Hartlove.
Saves: MH — Logan Dunn 3; Ho — Rishabh Banga 8.
Halftime: 2-1, MH.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
Hammond 5, Wilde Lake 1
The Golden Bears scored a season-high five goals and improved to 3-1 on the season, as senior Isaac Owasu led the way with a hat trick. Jason Fuentes had a goal and an assist, while Joel San Martin registered three assists. Coach David Reamer also praised the play of center back Jake Stintges for limiting Wilde Lake’s offensive chances in front of goalie Walid Khokhar (6 saves).
Wilde Lake dropped to 1-3 on the year with the loss.
Goals: Ha — Isaac Owasu 3, Jason Fuentes 1, Emmanuel Oyeymi 1; WL — N/A.
Assists: Ha — Joel San Martin 3, Fuentes 1.
Saves: Ha — Walid Khokhar 6; WL — N/A 9.
Reservoir at Atholton (PPD)
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:
River Hill 2, Long Reach 0
Araolusa Omitowoju had a goal and an assist to pace the Hawks to their second victory of the season. The Hawks (2-2) built a two-goal lead at the half and then cruised the rest of the way to defeat the Lightning (1-2-1).
Goals: RH — E. Devine, A. Omitowoju.
Assists: RH — A. Omitowoju, M. Florenzo.
Saves: RH — N/A; LR — Kailey Leibe 7.
Wilde Lake 7, Hammond 1
The Wildecats improved to 2-1-1 with the convincing win over the Golden Bears (0-4). Gia Johnson, Aicha Wilson and Jillian Ingram all scored two goals apiece, while Wilson also added two assists.
Goals: WL — Gia Johnson 2, Aicha Wilson 2, Jillian Ingram 2, Nadia Coates; Ha — Camryn Johnson.
Assists: WL — Aicha Wilson 2, Sara Moody, Jillian Ingram, Bridget Tiffey, Gabi Olibris
Saves: WL — Hannah Lowry 5; Ha — Caroline Schreier 7.
Halftime: 4-0 WL.
