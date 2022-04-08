Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse weathers a delay, scores 10 unanswered goals in 10-2 victory over Howard

Down a man, Mt. Hebron senior defender Jack Kettering forced a turnover, scooped up the loose ground ball and sprinted upfield.

Drawing a slide, the veteran fed midfielder Keegan Ryan who buried the shot past Logan Boone, erupting the Vikings’ sideline. That was Ryan’s second of three goals and the Vikings fifth unanswered tally since the second quarter. From there Mt. Hebron continued to roll, ultimately finishing with 10 unanswered goals in the 10-2 victory over Howard.

“A goal like that with Jack assisting on it, there’s nothing like it,” attackman Rich Tangires said. “He’s one of our captains. Everyone on the team loves him and for him to have an assist like that, you saw how our bench reacted. It turned the tide.”

The game started as scheduled. However, there was a 30-minute lightning delay with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter as Howard (2-4, 2-3) led 1-0 on a goal by Jayden Denicola. Before the break, Mt. Hebron (4-1, 3-0) was finding openings offensively, but couldn’t convert as Boone had five saves in the opening quarter. The Lions pushed their lead to two with 9:15 remaining in the first half, as Owen Taylor fired a shot past Everett Armstead.

After Taylor’s goal, Mt. Hebron dictated the remainder of the game. Just over a minute later, Tangires scored the Vikings’ first goal on a high bounce shot. Three minutes later, he scored again. Maverick Smith promptly followed with a goal, giving the Vikings their first lead of the day midway through the second quarter.

“The slow start, we weren’t phased,” Ryan said. “We were talking during the delay. We just got everything together and did exactly what we wanted to do.”

Leading by one at the half, Ryan scored the first of his three goals 36 seconds into the third quarter. As the quarter progressed, the Vikings consistently found openings on the backside of the Lions’ defense executing skip passes. Midfielder Nick Machiran played an integral role in that effort, facilitating a pair of goals, one to Ryan and one to Gianni Karam.

“They’re pretty good at finding guys on the backside and skip passes things of that nature,” Howard coach Shea Conway said. “I’ll give them some credit, they found some open looks and when they got those opportunities they capitalized. We just played too much defense.”

With a six-goal lead entering the fourth, Gavin Fleck and Machiran continued to excel at the faceoff X for the Vikings. They allowed Mt. Hebron to continue maintaining possession and build on the lead. While Fleck and the offense were thriving, the Vikings’ defense continued to stifle the Lions in the second half.

“We have four seniors on defense and a goalie,” Mt. Hebron coach Michael McCarthy said. “So, in a county where there’s not much experience because of COVID and playing half a season last year, a lot of these teams are having sophomores and juniors play that have no varsity experience. Our kids played all last year and we struggled a little bit on the defensive side, but they worked all offseason together. They’re all best friends and they want to go out on top and they executed great.”