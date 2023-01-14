Hammond girls basketball relies on its defense to defeat Mt. Hebron, 34-26

Mount Hebron Vikings guard Raelis Vidal (11) and Hammond Bears' Hannah Chambers battle for a rebound during the first quarter of a girls' basketball county rivalry matchup at Mount Hebron High Friday., Jan. 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Defense has been a strength for Hammond girls basketball so far this season. Entering Friday night’s game, the Golden Bears were holding opponents to 30 points per game.

That trend continued for the Golden Bears, as they held Mt. Hebron to just 14 second-half points in a 34-26 victory.

Hammond Bears' Sara Yarnell (22) completes a pass to Nia Green while triple teamed by Mount Hebron Vikings guard/forward Pearl Prasartkarnka (24), forward Katherine Millen (25) and forward Madison Casto (23) during the first quarter Friday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Hammond used its height advantage in the opening quarter. Sara Yarnell started the game off with a 3-point play off a second-chance opportunity. However, Mt. Hebron transitioned to a 2-3 zone defense later in the quarter, attempting to deny post touches. While the Golden Bears struggled to get the ball inside, Kayley Washington knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, helping Hammond establish a 12-8 first-quarter lead.

Hammond (10-3, 6-2 Howard County) extended its advantage in the second quarter, as Mt. Hebron struggled mightily from the field. Pearl Prasartkarnka converted a 3-point play for the Vikings early in the quarter, but that was their only field goal of the frame. The Vikings were unable to take the lid off the basket and also struggled with turnover issues.

The Golden Bears took advantage as Yarnell scored seven of her team-high 12 points during the period. Yarnell also made her impact felt defensively with several blocked shots.

“I’m just taking the open shot and trying to get a foul when I can,” Yarnell said. “Just trying to make the team better and if I have the shot, I’m going to take it.”

Mt. Hebron’s offensive issues persisted into the second half, going more than 11 minutes, including the first five of the third quarter without a field goal. Hammond’s offense wasn’t at its best, but the Golden Bears still managed to extend the lead as Washington knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game.

Trailing by 13 to start the fourth, Mt. Hebron (5-5, 4-4) turned to its best offensive player on the night. Prasartkarnka attacked the basket with success, knocking down a trio of free throws in the opening three minutes, part of her team-high 13-point performance.

Hammond's Kayley Washington readies to fire a 3-point shot during Friday's game against Hammond. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“She is a person that looks to score and that’s a huge strength,” Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said. “That’s a mature basketball player. When she has the basketball, her first instinct is to score and she has a great touch shot. She scores pretty consistently on it.”

However, no other Viking was able to find offensive success. The Golden Bears continued to be strong defensively in the paint. Mt. Hebron finally broke through from the perimeter as Iva Damyanova knocked down a triple inside of three minutes to bring the Vikings back within eight.

It wasn’t enough as Hannah Chambers knocked down timely free throws down the stretch, giving the Golden Bears added cushion. Asia Mitchell capped off the game with a layup on a pass from Nia Green inside the final minute. Hammond was held under 40 points for only the second time this season, but did enough defensively to secure its fifth straight victory.

“I think it’s been the teamwork and communication, talking to each other on offense and defense,” Hammond coach Ayanna Jones said of the win streak. “We have to make sure we’re doing it on both ends of the court to play a complete game, but for the most recent games especially they’ve been so much better just talking about what we’re doing. We have to continue to do that and be more effective with it.”