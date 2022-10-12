Senior Nick Naylor’s goal lifts No. 7 Mt. Hebron boys soccer to 1-0 win over Hammond on senior night

Locked in a tight defensive battle, Mt. Hebron boys soccer didn’t miss its best scoring chance.

Working the ball upfield, forward Shalom Adja was out wide with a Hammond defender quickly closing in. Adja calmly crossed the ball into the box, finding senior Nick Naylor who recently moved to striker. Naylor headed it past Emmanuel Addo for the lone goal in the No. 7 Vikings’ 1-0 victory over Hammond.

“I had some family here, it was fun,” Naylor said on senior night. “A great ball, my teammates were very happy and that gave us some energy to play hard for the rest of the game.”

Through eight games, the Vikings (7-1) have consistently played stout defense, allowing only five goals. They haven’t allowed more than two goals in a game and have now won two in a row. With two county regular season games remaining, Mt. Hebron and Centennial are tied atop the Howard County standings.

“We work on defending a lot,” Mt. Hebron coach Michael Linsenmeyer said. “The team takes pride and that’s a credit to them taking pride in defending every possession. We faced a lot of really creative attacks coming forward with really good, skilled, fast, strong players, which Hammond presented us with. Throughout the course of the game, we covered for each other really well because they’re really dynamic on the ball to beat us one-on-one.”

Neither side generated a high-quality scoring opportunity until Howard found an opening in the 24th minute. However, Mt. Hebron senior Cooper Strohman was there to deny those opportunities to keep it scoreless. Mt. Hebron took the lead 10 minutes later on Naylor’s header.

“In practice, we work on hitting the strikers and getting it into the box,” Adja said. “I just took it out wide and hoped Nick was in the box and I knew he would finish it.”

Trailing by one at halftime, Hammond (5-5-1, overall, 3-5-1 Howard County) began controlling more possession early in the second. Junior midfielder Eliot O’Neil helped spark the Golden Bears offense, pushing the ball upfield. In the 53rd minute, his left-footed shot went just wide of the near post and a diving Strohman.

With Hammond’s aggressiveness, Mt. Hebron shifted to attacking more out wide. That led to more opportune chances, as the Vikings drew a free kick in the 63rd minute. Ahmad Alamad nearly doubled the Vikings’ lead, but his shot narrowly missed the post.

“I think we did a stellar job of staying compact, staying organized,” Hammond coach Elliot Quinteros said. “Mt. Hebron is historically a tough team. They won their region last year; we knew it was going to be a tough game and they were going to challenge us. One of the biggest things we worked on was just organization, being able to keep our shape, stay compact and pass players off as we were getting beat.”

Searching for an equalizer, Hammond’s attack surged in the final 10 minutes. The Golden Bears nearly scored in the 75th minute, but Strohman came up clutch once again. He ushered away an initial shot from just inside the box and quickly kicked away O’Neil’s point-blank rebound attempt.

“Really it’s just all about getting behind the ball,” Strohman said. “I wasn’t really thinking much at all. I’m just relying on my instincts, relying on my training and then just trying to get in front of the ball. Especially, when it’s right in the [6 yard box]. It’s really just putting your body behind it and trying to get something on it.”

Those proved to be Hammond’s final opportunities of the game, as the Vikings celebrated a narrow victory.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Linsenmeyer said. “I love winning 1-0 games, you have to be tough, and Hammond deserves a lot of credit for hanging in there.”