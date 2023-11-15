Mt. Hebron field hockey’s journey to a state championship was months in the making

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

While Mt. Hebron field hockey’s season culminated with the program’s first state title, the journey began long before that.

The Vikings are a tight-knit group that’s played together for a while. The only lost player from the 2022 team to graduation. That familiarity gave them great confidence heading into the 2023 campaign. Their confidence bred lofty goals, but they never looked too far ahead and maintained a game-by-game mindset.

Advertisement

“Us five seniors wanted to make sure that we were like a family,” Riley Osburn said. “We had more activities after practices and we just wanted to make sure that our team was a tight-knit family. We’re all very close and that helped us on and off the field. As seniors we really tried to emphasize a positive mentality on and off the field. In past years that’s been something we’ve struggled with is when we’re losing in a game our team could start to break apart.”

Mt. Hebron got battle tested early. The Vikings scrimmaged Garrison Forest in the preseason and clashed with perennial power Glenelg on Sept. 11. They also played Maryvale Prep in an early-season tournament.

Advertisement

Facing three of the Greater Baltimore Area’s top teams provided a great early season litmus test. The Vikings lost all three games, but instead of being discouraged, the Vikings used them as a learning experience. They attacked practice with a heightened attention to detail and an elevated intensity level.

“It was really great for my kids, very eye-opening for them because they were so much further along than we were,” said Mt. Hebron Jeannette Ireland in her 33rd season leading the Vikings. “They moved the ball so much better and I think it made the girls say, ‘Hey we really need to work on lots of things.’ The girls took it to heart, saying we need to learn to do these things. We need to learn to execute, be better at passing, better at transferring and just be better in general.”

Mt. Hebron began executing better in the circle and its defense stiffened. It rattled off 10 consecutive victories to close the regular season, outscoring opponents 58-3. The Vikings, who were knocked out in regionals in each of the past three seasons, entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in 3A South Region I.

Mt. Hebron got over its first hurdle, defeating the team that ended its season each of the past three years, Marriotts Ridge, 6-0 in the regional semifinals. The Vikings next took down previously undefeated Long Reach, 6-1, in the regional final, eclipsing where they had been in prior seasons. However, their postseason run was only beginning.

“We started our preparations for the season with coach way before preseason,” senior Avery Maslow said. “We would meet a Chick Fil-A for breakfast sometimes and talk about our goals for the season and how we would accomplish them. One of the main things we talked about at those meetings was states. We viewed it as a telescope and a microscope. The microscope would be the next game we had and the telescope would be states, our big goal.”

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Mt. Hebron surrendered the first goal to visiting Westminster in the state quarterfinal. But the Vikings responded with five straight goals, setting up a state semifinal matchup with Severna Park. Facing a storied Falcons programs with 24 state titles, Mt. Hebron once again relied on its mental toughness coming back from down a goal and reaching the program’s sixth state championship game and first since 2013.

Mt. Hebron's Avery Maslow sends a shot in the direction of the goal on a corner against Northern-Calvert. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The stands at Paint Branch were filled with black and gold Saturday. Severalalumnae and families of alumnae came to support the Vikings as they set out to make program history. Unlike their previous two games, Mt. Hebron struck first. After Northern-Calvert cut the deficit to one, the Vikings responded with three straight goals to close out a commanding 5-1 win.

With the Vikings supporters loudly counting off the final seconds, Maslow found fellow senior Natalie Machiran for a warm embrace right after the final whistle sounded. They then sprinted toward sophomore goalie Kaelyn Cisna for the team-wide celebration.

Advertisement

While lined up waiting for her medal, Maslow took a mental picture of what she described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” with support from Mt. Hebron families new and old. Osburn’s eyes drifted toward her parents in the stands as they beamed with pride and joyful smiles.

For Machiran, A University of Michigan commit, the feelings of shock quickly faded to excitement and pride. When receiving her medal, she yelled out to her older brother, ‘Nick, I got you,’ after his state championship hopes fell just short as a member of the Vikings lacrosse team last year.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Machiran said. “We had a student section there, family members and alumni there. When I waited for my medal all I had in my mind was my brother getting his medal. That’s where I started getting emotional because I was thinking about his face when he received his medal and how devastated he was they finished second. I was so happy and proud that I was able to get a gold medal for him. It was just such an awesome experience to have.”

The Vikings coaches and players are still processing they’re state champions. Those gold medals and the banner that will hang in the Mt. Hebron gym will offer fond reminders of a monumental day for all Viking field hockey players, past and present.