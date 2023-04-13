Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse gets the fast start it’s looking for in 13-4 victory over Century

Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse graduated 13 seniors from last year’s Class 3A finalist team. That roster turnover has led to some slow starts and with its youth, battling back has been challenging.

With that in mind, the Vikings have emphasized the importance of starting fast. Wednesday night against Century, they scored four goals in the opening five minutes and built a five-goal lead after the first quarter en route to a 13-4 victory over the Knights.

Mt. Hebron turned to its most experienced player to set the tone early: senior attackman Rich Tangires. Tangires scored the game’s first goal, his first of three on the evening, on a give-and-go with fellow attackman Cooper Stockenberg. Keegan Ryan followed with two straight goals, the first on a dodge through multiple defenders and the second on a feed from Tangires on the doorstep. Stockenberg scored his first of the game shortly after with a low-to-low shot, as Mt. Hebron’s momentum continued to surge.

“The younger guys are easily excitable and they get going. They’re athletic and great, but their minds aren’t working as fast,” Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy said. “Rich has the poise to be able to play hard, but also be able to make the right play and be smart at the same time. He’s done a nice job of trying to settle them down and get them in the right spots, so we can run our offense. We need to get more consistent and Rich is the key to everything because he’s really an extension of me. He’s done a great job in being a leader.”

While Mt. Hebron (3-4) dictated much of the early possession, Century created multiple uncontested shot opportunities. However, freshman goalie Logan Dempsey stopped them all in his first career start after splitting time with Myon Davis and Luca LeClaire earlier in the year. The freshman made four of his eight saves during the frame.

“I told him before the game, ‘Make that first save,’” Tangires said. “When he made that first save, I knew he’d be fine. He is a cool operator. It’s fun in practice, he’s the only freshman on the team, but you wouldn’t know it.”

Mt. Hebron's Keegan Ryan puts a shot past Century goaltender Ben Bergamaschi during Wednesday's game. (Haldan Kirsch / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Vikings continued to build their lead in the second quarter sparked by Maverick Smith and Tangires, who combined for all four goals in the frame. Smith shined in transition and dodging downhill with his size and physicality, while Tangires excelled near the goal line extended and on the crease, pushing Mt. Hebron’s lead to 9-0 at the break.

Smith completed his hat trick less than a minute into the third, but the Vikings began to struggle with turnover issues. Century took advantage of those mistakes, outscoring the Vikings 3-1 the remainder of the period. Ryan Ellis and Jacob Summers scored two of the Knights’ three goals in transition, bringing them to within eight after three quarters.

“I think that we’re not 100% disciplined,” McCarthy said. “It’s better than it was two weeks ago. They’re building trust in me and we’re starting to build some trust in them. It’s a structure of discipline and trusting what the coaches are telling you to do all the time. It’s much better than it was two weeks ago and they know they got in a rut and made bad some decisions with ball handling and clearing. Two weeks ago they didn’t know it.”

Summers scored his second goal of the game 1:01 into the fourth. However, Kyle Ratta answered back for the Vikings. Tyler Tangires scored his first of the game with less than 90 seconds remaining on a feed from Rich, putting the finishing touches on Mt. Hebron’s balanced offensive effort. On the other end, Dempsey made his eighth and final save in the final 30 seconds, cementing his first varsity win, mobbed by excited teammates after the final whistle.

“I definitely have more confidence,” Dempsey said. “I feel like I’m more confident in myself and I think I’ll be more controlled now.”