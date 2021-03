River Hill's #10, Jonah Stroutenborough scores his first goal of the night, a rocket shot from outside the box near the 20 yard-line. He would score again in less than 2 minutes. Both goals came in the 2nd half. Boys soccer game between Marriotts Ridge and River Hill March 23, 2021 at River Hill High School, River Hill won 4-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill)