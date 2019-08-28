Marriotts Ridge boys golf opens with convincing win over Howard

Marriotts Ridge was in mid-season form for its season-opening match Tuesday at the Timbers at Troy against Howard.
The Mustangs had three players score 25 or more points on the way to a 94-67 victory over the Lions. Junior Akash Marakath led the way with a one-over-par round of 26 points, followed closely behind by teammates Justin Allen and Daniel Tuma with 25 points apiece. Marriotts Ridge has now won 67 consecutive matches against county opponents dating back to 2012.
TOP PERFORMERS
Akash Marakath made six pars, a birdie on the second hole and two bogeys on his way to a match-best 26 points. He closed his round with four straight pars.
Howard sophomore Jai Sheth led the way for Howard with 22 points. His round was highlighted by a birdie on the first hole.
UP NEXT
Marriotts Ridge will face Glenelg and Oakland Mills on Thursday in a tri-match at Fairway Hills. Howard will square off against Centennial and Atholton on Thursday in a tri-match at the Timbers at Troy.
QUOTEABLE
“The number one thing we have been looking at and trying to do is becoming more consistent across the board. And we are still relatively young, with two juniors and two sophomores playing today, so that is something that is going to come. The idea, though, is that if we can lean on one another, the others can pick someone up if they are having a tougher round.” — Mark Dubbs, Marriotts Ridge coach
“I thought the key to victory was probably everyone’s practice, [both] off the course and on the course … just grind, grind, grind. I know a lot of our players can shoot consistently and that’s pretty much what happened today.” — Akash Marakath, Marriotts Ridge junior
“Our match on Thursday is going to be a tough one with Atholton and Centennial both putting up some strong scores. So we really have to come back quickly and rebound from this. We’ve got Jai and Gregory [Heiger] as sophomores that have improved a ton and then Jarrett [Maynor] and Shayan [Kassiri] are proven seniors that have demonstrated that they can score much better than they did today. Hopefully everything can come together Thursday.” — Joshua McGoun, Howard coach
BOX SCORE:
Marriotts Ridge — 94, Howard — 67
MR (1-0): Marakath 26, Allen 25, Tuma 25, Bennett 18.
Ho (0-1): Sheth 22, Heiger 18, Maynor 18, Kassiri 9.
OTHER SCORES:
Atholton — 95, Reservoir — 69
The Raiders came out and posted the top opening-day score of any Howard County boys team this fall, with freshman Camden Campbell (27 points) and senior Branden Nguyen (25) setting the pace. Nolan Chong (23 points) and Luke Chory (20) also chipped in with incredibly strong rounds.
Justin Gutierrez paced Reservoir with 24 points.
“Every once in awhile you have a day where everything comes together and that was today,” Atholton coach Dave Appleby said. “We knew coming in that we had three kids that were capable of playing like this, but you never know if they are going to ever be able to do it on the same day. And today all four of them played tremendously. The question now is whether this is as good as we can possibly be or as good as we are.
“We will see going forward and we have another really big match on Thursday where we will find out a little more about ourselves.”
A (1-0): Camden Campbell 27, Branden Nguyen 25, Nolan Chong 23, Luke Chory 20.
Re (0-1): Justin Gutierrez 24, John Welch 17, Trace Teodori 16, Camden Macek 12.
Centennial — 80, Hammond — 29
C (1-0): Ty Sams 23, Dustin Stocksdale 20, Conarie Steinbach 19, Klaus Wood 18.
Ha (0-1): Tim Stryker 14, Cal Hewitt 8, Cole Smith 4, Jack Ridgell 3.
River Hill — 86, Oakland Mills — 14
RH (1-0): Jackson Graves 25, Cam Deiuliis 22, Robbie Graham 20, Colin Regan 19.
OM (0-1): Heath Franklin 7, Alex Tamai 5, Paul Lebert 1, Luke Carlsen 1.
Glenelg — 64, Long Reach — 31
G (1-0): Caleb Taylor 25, Roggen King 15, Michael Gloth 12, Ryan Glassman 12.
LR (0-1): Sammy Hussain 14, Ian Rullman 9, Garrett Watt 6, Matt Peters 2.
Mt. Hebron — 51, Wilde Lake — 38
MH (1-0): Jason Van Tine 15, Tyler Kang 15, Garrett Snyder 13, Aidan Wilson 8.
WL (0-1): Henry Hilger 18, Evan Schneider 17, Garion Hoy 2, Adam Parker 1.