Marriotts Ridge volleyball hangs tough in win over Atholton | Howard County sports roundup

Before the season, Marriotts Ridge senior Brenna O’Reilly said she expected there to be plenty of hurdles with trying to play a volleyball season during a pandemic.
So heading into Wednesday’s match against visiting Atholton, with three players out of the lineup and the Mustangs not having played a game in a week, she said the key was simply doing what they’ve done when faced with any kind of adversity this season.
“Every time things get tough, whether it’s in a match or just dealing with something overall, we just come back together and lean on our core group of seniors to refocus,” O’Reilly said. “It’s definitely been challenging at times, especially the things that are out of our control, but for all the setbacks there have been, I see the improvement. Tonight, especially, I thought we really pulled it together.”
Marriotts Ridge (4-2) answered every Atholton (3-3) push over the course of the evening, securing a sweep of the visiting Raiders by winning the first set 25-20 and the second 25-19.
This story will be updated with more information and quotes.
Marriotts Ridge def. Atholton — 2-0 [25-20, 25-19]
Marriotts Ridge stats: Katie Trenchard (5 kills, 3 digs), Julia Mamo (6 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (3 digs, 16 assists), Olivia Kuznetosva (4 kills, 1 dig), Rachel George (3 kills) and Leah Liu (2 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs).
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Howard def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-11, 25-8]
Sophomore Corinne Chau and senior Jordan Redmiles combined for 10 kills to lift the Lions past the Lightning. Howard remained undefeated with the win. All seven of the Lions’ victories have been in straight sets.
Howard stats: Corinne Chau (6 kills), Gigi Fredrickson (3 kills) and Jordan Redmiles (3 aces, 4 kills, 13 assists).
Mt. Hebron def. Wilde Lake — 2-0 [25-15, 25-17]
The Vikings’ victory over Wilde Lake (0-7) was led by Morgan Amos (seven kills), Brenna Siperko (four aces) and Rachel Swigart (12 assists). Mt. Hebron (2-3) also got solid contributions from hitters Anwesha Gorantla, Peyton Donnell, Sydney Jones and Jillian Schoultz, who combined for 12 kills.
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (7 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist), Brenna Siperko (4 aces, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Rachel Swigart (12 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs), Anastasia Zambidis (8 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace) and Lauren Taylor (6 digs, 1 ace).
FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 2, Hammond 0
The Wildecats improved to 4-2 with the victory, while Hammond fell to 2-4. Brianna Floyd and Victoria Stralka both found the back of the cage, and Wilde Lake goalie Logan Bitner-Parish made several key saves to preserve her shutout.
Latest Howard County Sports
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.