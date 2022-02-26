Fueled by its seniors, Mt. Hebron girls basketball defeats Marriotts Ridge, 49-32, to advance in playoffs

During a fourth-quarter timeout, Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn was prepared to have senior guard Danielle Bodziak shoot a pair of technical free throws. However, in the huddle, senior guard Erin Dixon had other ideas. The Vikings coach trusted her leading scorer, as she knocked down both at the charity stripe, pushing the lead to six with 4:06 remaining.
“The technical I said, ‘Danielle you’re shooting the free throws,’” Ahearn said of the timeout. “Danielle is our best free throw shooter on the team and Erin goes, ‘No I want them.’ That’s where Erin was tonight.”
That epitomized the senior’s impact offensively down the stretch as No. 4 seed Mt. Hebron pulled away from No. 5 Marriotts Ridge late, notching a 49-32 victory in the first round of the Class 3A East Region I playoffs. The Vikings now advance to face top seed Howard in a semifinal Tuesday.
“If we lost, it would have been our last game, so let’s just put it all out and play our hardest,” Dixon said of the mentality entering the game.
Dixon scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half, sparking the Vikings’ offense when they needed it most. Fellow seniors Bodziak and Audrey Harrington stepped up throughout on both ends of the floor.
As the primary defender, Bodziak held the county’s leading scorer, Talia Trotter, to eight points, while also contributing a season-high 12 points offensively. Harrington helped alter several shots in the paint and grabbed several critical rebounds.
“It feels amazing to end like that [on our home floor],” Bodziak said. “That was probably one of the best games that we’ve ever played as a team and it just feels really rewarding.”
After building a nine-point halftime lead, the Vikings mental toughness was tested as Marriotts Ridge roared back at the start of the third. The Mustangs executed a 7-0 run in the opening two minutes led by senior Jordan Komin and junior Kerri Lee. That stretch trimmed the deficit to two as the visiting crowd grew louder.
However, Dixon responded with back-to-back layups that quelled the Mustangs’ momentum and re-energized the home crowd. Mt. Hebron held Marriotts Ridge scoreless the final 5:27 of the third, building a seven-point lead after three quarters.
“What I think is important for us since all three of us were hustling the entire game it motivates the other girls on the team to also do it,” Harrington said. “So, then they were hustling the entire game as well. We made sure that we were going 100% even when the game was close. We were just making sure we were staying motivated and had the energy.”
Needing an offensive spark in the fourth, Marriotts Ridge couldn’t find it. Bodziak and the Vikings blanketed Trotter on the perimeter as the Mustangs managed just three points in the final eight minutes. Marriotts Ridge couldn’t find a rhythm offensively as the Vikings’ momentum only grew.
“We didn’t knock down shots and they did,” Marriotts Ridge coach Sarah Miller said. “They came down and hit shots that they needed to. We got into some foul trouble and that was difficult for us to overcome and they hit their free throws in the end.”