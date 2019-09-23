After long journey, Taylor’s steady approach leading way for Centennial golf

“That summer before my freshman year, I honestly wasn’t sure if I was going to try out for the team. I had been playing golf for a while with my family, and I really enjoyed it, but I also had never played competitively and I had serious doubts whether I was going to be able to rise to that level,” Taylor said. “You see some of these other girls who have been playing in these big tournaments and everything … it was intimidating. Luckily, I had a ton of support from my parents, my coach and my teammates who convinced me to give it a try.