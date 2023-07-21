Varsity Q&A: Guilford Park athletics and activities manager Mike Lerner eager to lead new athletic department

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Hammond athletic and activities manager Mike Lerner is spearheading the athletic department at Guilford Park, Howard County’s newest public high school opening this fall.

In the latest edition of Varsity Q&A, Lerner spoke with the Howard County Times about his vision for the athletic department moving forward, assembling a coaching staff and more.

Advertisement

(Editor’s note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.)

What enticed you about the opportunity to spearhead the athletic department at Guilford Park?

Advertisement

I never thought I would leave Hammond. I’m a Hammond graduate, I met my wife there and I coached there for a long time. It took a very special opportunity to get me to consider leaving and this was just that opportunity. I’ve always known I wanted to teach, coach and run an athletic department. When the opportunity presented itself to build it from the ground up, and especially when I heard that Josh Wasilewski was going to be the principal, I couldn’t pass it up. It’s a dream come true, it really is.

What is your vision for the athletic department?

That’s one of the big things that was exciting to me was building a coaching staff that all shares the same values. That’s always the goal and to get a chance to work on building that before the kids get there, you don’t get a lot of opportunity to do that. We’ve been meeting and collaborating on what our roles and expectations are going to be and making sure that we’re all doing the right things by the kids and sharing athletes, not overworking them and making sure that everyone is on the same page. That’s something really special when you get to do that. We’ve been looking to try and build the culture. What are our core values, what do we want to instill in the kids? Then, making sure they’re following that and that it will translate beyond the athletic field. Our whole philosophy is about winnings a product. Everyone knows this it’s not a secret, but to really get a chance to lay that foundation before the kids get here is pretty special.

But it’s a tremendous challenge when you’re talking about hiring coaches. That’s one of the hardest things we do is finding good people to surround our kids with that are all about our kids and not about themselves and available at 3 p.m. every day for a part-time job that is actually full-time. It’s hard to do and we’re very lucky that we have amazing coaches over here at Guilford Park. It’s just a complement to the other schools in Howard County as well when we can get a Melissa Cotton from Long Reach to coach softball, LaTonya Frizzelle from Wilde Lake to coach girls basketball and Josh Peoples from Hammond to coach boys outdoor track and field and people like that, Tom Montag from Long Reach to coach football. Also, adding in new coaches with the experience of Tomas Potts from River Hill to lead our boys soccer program and Joseph Sarich from Hammond to lead our baseball program and Deb Milani to lead our girls lacrosse program who played at Maryland, we got lucky and I’m glad these coaches trusted us and wanted to be part of this journey.

Mike Lerner unwraps one of three pallets of track and field hurdles at the Panthers' stadium. Mike Lerner is the athletics and activities manager leading the new Guilford Park High School athletic department. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

What are those shared values you were looking for when building a coaching staff?

That’s one of the great things about being in Howard County. This is my 27th year in Howard County. When I got this job, one of the coaches that nobody really thinks about is golf because that’s a sport that doesn’t practice at the school and we don’t have to worry about officials. The first person that came to my mind was Brent Kennedy. He’s a former student of mine and I know what kind of person he is from him covering golf for so many years, how much he loves the sport, how much he knows the sport and how good he is for kids. Talking with coaches, what I look for is not only knowledge of the sport but being able to teach the sport and the love of doing it. It’s more about falling in love with the kids playing the sport and how the sport translates into life. That’s what I’m looking for because if you know the sport, that’s great. You have to have that knowledge base, but how much of that will translate to the kids? You have to be able to make sure the kids understand it, buy into it and see how it benefits them as an individual and them in the team most importantly. Getting that team-first mentality of, let someone else pat you on the back, we’re going to talk about the next person, not ourselves.

What are some of the other challenges you and the administration have faced so far?

There are always logistical problems with any job that you do and especially with new construction or renovations like I’m coming from with Hammond. We’ve come up with some logistical problems and you have to be patient and work through it. I would say the biggest challenge is not being able to be in our building until June 1. A lot of the stuff that we’re doing and ordering, we’re doing on an idea of how it’s going to fit, how it’s going to line up without actually being in the building to measure it out. I’m not talking about physical measurements, without the physical space to see how your ideas come into place, that’s a big challenge. Mapping out the grounds for event planning and dealing with that is a tremendous challenge. Then, there were so few of us for a long time making a lot of the decisions, making sure that we’re not missing anything and making sure that our kids have everything they need to start the year.

Advertisement

What has been the most exciting and fun part of the job so far?

All of it has been fun. It’s a lot of work, it’s more than I’ve ever done and I’m spending more time on it than I ever have and I’m a workaholic. I enjoy everything even from unboxing the items and putting stuff together, that’s enjoyable. It’s like every day is Christmas and laying it out from the ground up. Really getting to know our community has been the most fun of all of it, going to our adult meetings with our community engagement and meeting the students at new student orientation. That’s why we’re all here. I live in this community, so being able to serve my community, I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.

Have there been any surprises since taking the job?

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

There have been a lot of surprises along the road. I’ve been pleasantly at the number of coaches that have been interested in Guilford Park. When you’re starting with junior varsity sports, you’re not going to get a lot of established varsity coaches that want to come over. A lot of people with experience aren’t going to want to leave their program. We’ve had a lot of really wonderfully qualified people show interest, that’s been a pleasant surprise. The fact that all of the people that Josh has hired and put here are all on the same page is just amazing to see. That’s been a pleasant surprise. There have been a lot of pleasant surprises and a lot of bumps in the road, too, but you just manage those because you’re happy and you can see the end picture, where you’re going to get to. So, even with the unexpected bumps, it’s all good in the end because when Aug. 9 comes [the first day of fall sports practices], it will be all worth it to see these kids and how happy they are when they get to be here permanently.

With golf, cross country, track and field, wrestling and tennis starting out as the lone varsity sports the first year, how do you hope to see them set a foundation for future success?

That’s a tough challenge, right? When you’re on junior varsity, being it’s developmental you get a little more freedom to try different things and see if they work than you do on the varsity level. So, that was real important in hiring those coaches that had that experience and that’s why were so lucky to get Josh Peoples and Lauren Wood from Hammond for track and Dave Roogow who has experience coaching wrestling at Centennial, and Brent who knows about as much about golf as there is. For those sports, I had to look at those hires a little bit differently and they had to be more plug-and-play, was the approach that I was looking for. Somebody who had an idea and a sense of how to run a program and then we can kind of fine-tune it as we go along. They didn’t have as much of a learning curve because I want them to be able to focus on the kids and developing their practice plans to make sure they’re getting the most of their kids and helping them find those hidden talents they’ve got.

Advertisement

"I hope they like it," Mike Lerner, athletic and activities director at the new Guilford Park High School said of the hopeful reactions of the students on the first day of fall sports practices. "I hope that it brings a smile to their face, I hope they’re happy with it. I hope they know that the community loves them, that they’re a part of it. Our whole idea about Guilford Park is we’re the community school. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

What do you think your emotions will be on Aug. 9, the first day of fall sports practices?

I hope they like it. I hope that it brings a smile to their face, I hope they’re happy with it. I hope they know that the community loves them, that they’re a part of it. Our whole idea about Guilford Park is we’re the community school. We have six different communities that all come together to Guilford Park and what an amazing opportunity that is. We’re all working so hard to make sure everybody’s voice is heard and everybody feels welcome. I just hope I didn’t let anybody down. I just hope everybody is happy and that is all I care about. That will be worth it in the end, making sure our kids are happy, coaches are happy, our parents are happy and the community embraces the school because that’s the whole reason why I’m here.

Do you feel the opportunity to coach kids from so many different communities helped in forming a coaching staff?

I think it helps some and it’s a scary thing, right? When you’re looking at a lot of the schools, it’s neighborhood driven. It’s one or two neighborhoods that go to a school where everybody knows each other before they get into the school’s doors and Guilford Park presents a different challenge. That could be scary to some, but to the people we brought along, it was a huge selling point and the impact that we can have, we want the kids in the community to be around us. The community is what drew everybody here in this opportunity, they all wanted to be here because of what Josh is creating here and the idea about this being the community school. That is what sold everybody, is Josh and assistant principal Adrienne Nasir Williams’ vision for Guilford Park and we’re just on board and figured out what we can do to support it.