Mt. Hebron girls defeat Winters Mill behind strong defense | Howard County basketball roundup

Behind stifling defense, Mt. Hebron girls’ basketball built a 13-point halftime lead and didn’t look back in their 57-39 victory against Winters Mill on Monday.
The Vikings built on that 13-point lead at the break, catching fire offensively with 19 points in the third quarter. Mt. Hebron (2-0, 4-0) was led by senior guard Erin Dixon who finished with a team-high 24 points, while junior guard Rae Vidal and senior forward Audrey Harrington each tallied 10 points.
Mt. Hebron 57, Winters Mill 39
MH (2-0, 4-0): Dixon 24, Vidal 10, Harrington 10, Bodziak 8, Jawhar 5.
WM: Hook 10, Toney 9, Kowalski 6, Louque 4, Vallandingham 4, Vogel 3, Carter 3.
Halftime: 26-13, MH.
Girls Basketball
Western Tech 47, Centennial 40
WT: Ward 22, Pulley 11, Matiar 5, Groce 3, Weeks 3, Fishen 2, Frederecks 1.
C (1-2, 1-3): Pellegrini 18, Jackson 7, Porter 6, Ad. Welsh 4, Kim 3, Clark 2.
Halftime: 27-18, WT.
Marriotts Ridge vs. Roland Park PPD
Boys Basketball
Glenelg Country 74, National Christian (White) 63 (Saturday)
The Dragons used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles at the Xaverian Classic Friday night at Good Counsel. Glenelg Country was led by Gavin Sween (19 points), Xavier Pickett (17 points) and Drew McKenna (15 points).
Archbishop Spalding 88, Glenelg Country 72 (Saturday)
Cam Whitmore scored 27 points to lead Archbishop Spalding to an 88-72 victory over Glenelg Country in Saturday’s semifinal of the Xaverian Classic at Good Counsel. Drew McKenna had a game-high 29 points for the Dragons. The Cavaliers scored 54 points in the paint and 14 off fastbreaks.