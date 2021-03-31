Mt. Hebron boys soccer ends regular season perfect with win over Reservoir | Howard County sports roundup

There may not have been any goals scored in the opening 10 minutes Tuesday night, but Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer thought his team’s effort at the onset set the tone for what was to come.
Following several near misses to open the game, Mt. Hebron’s Ethan Wool-Lewis broke through for two scores in the final 19 minutes of the first half to provide all the scoring needed for the Vikings to earn a 2-0 win over host Reservoir and remain the county’s lone undefeated team.
“I’ll tell you what, those first 10 or 15 minutes were probably the best we’ve played the whole season. We looked spectacular,” Linsenmeyer said. “It was unfortunate that we didn’t get rewarded right away, but I’m glad that we stuck with it and the goals eventually came.”
For Wool-Lewis, a senior, the offensive effort was the continuation of a breakout season overall. He now has eight goals in eight games to go along with three assists.
“It’s been different this year. I’ve never really played striker before, so when [coach] put me up there in a different role, I knew that I had to come in working hard,” Wool-Lewis said. “But overall it’s been good. I’ve been able to create a little for myself, but also capitalize on the chances my teammates are getting for me. I feel like it’s working well.”
On the other end of the field, the defense for Mt. Hebron (8-0) secured its sixth shutout and held Reservoir (4-3) scoreless for the first time all season. Vikings’ goalie Logan Dunn tallied eight saves, including several diving stops.
“He played great tonight and it wasn’t just the saves, which were obviously tremendous. It was also him coming off his line for through balls … he really took control back there,” Linsenmeyer said.
While Reservoir did have its fair share of quality chances, Gators’ coach David Obeng-Darko said he never thought his team fully recovered from the slow start.
“We were about 5-10 yards behind every ball tonight, just not anticipating as well as we should have and it was right from the beginning,” Obeng-Darko said. “We had some good shots that their keeper saved, but then we weren’t there to get the touch on the rebound. If we are five yards higher up the field, I think we get a couple touches in.”
Mt. Hebron’s first goal came with 18:48 remaining in the opening half, as Gabe Bonilla laid a ball back for Wool-Lewis outside the box. After a touch to his left, Wool-Lewis then blasted a laser into the upper left corner of the net.
Later, with time running down in the half, it was a cross from Jason Taylor on the left wing that found Wool-Lewis on the far post to redirect home his second score.
Mt. Hebron now heads into the county championship tournament portion of the schedule, which begins with the quarterfinals on April 6, as the top seed. The team will face off against an opponent still to be determined.
“Being undefeated was a big goal of ours, so we came out tonight really working from minute one to minute 80 and that’s what we’ve tried to do all season,” Wool-Lewis said. “Everyone really works for each other, and we know that we are going to have to continue that moving forward into the tournament.”
On the other side, Reservoir heads into the tournament having lost two straight but has proven itself capable of hanging with anyone in the county.
“It’s a mentality thing for us. The boys know that it’s up to them now,” Obeng-Darko said. “They know what to expect, having seen most of the top teams like River Hill and Mt. Hebron and there’s a level of quality and effort that is consistent when you play teams like that. We know what we have to do better.”
Mt. Hebron 2, Reservoir 0
Goals: MH — Ethan Wool-Lewis 2.
Assists: MH — Gabe Bonilla, Jason Taylor.
Saves: MH — Logan Dunn 8; Re — Quinn Dean 5, Danny Ventura 3.
Halftime: 2-0 MH.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 3, Hammond 2
The win is the Mustangs’ first since March 9. Marriotts Ridge ends its regular season with a 2-5 record. Hammond (4-4) was led by goals from Isaac Owasu and Brandon Sindjui.
Box score:
Goals: MR — N/A; Ha — Isaac Owasu, Brandon Sindjui.
Assists: MR — N/A; Ha — Jason Fuentes and Joel San Martin.
Centennial 4, River Hill 3
The Eagles’ fourth-straight win improved them to 6-1 to end the regular season. The Hawks’ loss snaps their six-game losing streak. Patrick Gerrity tallied nine saves in goal for Centennial. Jed Dixon scored twice for River Hill (6-2), while Milan Gupta had a goal and an assist.
Box score:
Goals: C — N/A; RH — Jed Dixon 2, Milan Gupta.
Assists: C — N/A; RH — Gerry Montemayor, Milan Gupta, Jonah Stoutenborough.
Saves: C — Parker Gerrity 9; RH — Nick Martinez 4.
Halftime: 2-1, RH.
Wilde Lake 2, Howard 0
Ousman Touray, the 2019 Howard County boys soccer Player of the Year, scored twice to lead the Wildecats to their first win since March 11. Vitor Rosseti and Jackson Morgal assisted Touray’s goals. Wilde Lake ends the regular season with a 2-6 record, while Howard fell to 4-4 with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Ousman Touray 2.
Assists: WL — Vitor Rosseti, Jackson Morgal.
Saves: WL — Nate Jones 6; Ho — Luke Ryerson 5.
Halftime: 1-0, WL.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Howard 2, Atholton 1 2OT
Danielle Campbell’s goal in the 99th minute of the overtime contest vaulted the Lions to the 2-1 win and a spot in the county’s season-ending tournament. If Atholton had tied or won the game, the Raiders would have advanced to the tournament over the Lions.
The Lions opened the scoring in the 13th minute on Senior Night with two seniors connecting. Sarah Gibbons slipped a pass to a cutting Campbell, who finished from about 10 yards out to give Howard (3-4-1) the 1-0 lead. Atholton (3-5) evened things up with just over four minutes left before halftime when senior midfielder Alyssa Clearfield scored off a pass from fellow senior midfielder Taylor Lau.
Solid play in goal by Atholton’s Sam Roerty and Howard’s Caroline Otchet kept things scoreless through the second half and the first 19 minutes of overtime. With less than a minute remaining, senior midfielder Julia Croft found Campbell, whose shot intended for the far post from about 10 yards out deflected off an Atholton defender in to the net for the game-winner.
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Danielle Campbell 2; A — Alyssa Clearfield.
Assists: Ho — Sarah Gibbons, Julia Croft; A — Taylor Lau.
Halftime: 1-1.
Regulation: 1-1.
Wilde Lake 3, Oakland Mills 1
Ashlyn Bonner had three assists to lead the Wildecats to victory. Aicha Wilson, Sophia El Marji and Nadia Coates all scored for Wilde Lake (4-3-1). Olivia Rollins scored for Oakland Mills (0-7), while Paige Andrews tallied 19 saves in goal.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Aicha Wilson, Sophia El Marji, Nadia Coates; OM — Olivia Rollins.
Assists: WL — Ashlyn Bonner 3; OM — Sara Novak.
Saves: WL — Hannah Lowry 8, OM — Paige Andrews 19.
Halftime: 3-1
Glenelg 11, Hammond 0
The Gladiators improved to 4-3-1 with the blowout win, while the Golden Bears fell to 0-8. Sarah Lathrop, Susie Shollenberger and Stephanie Lathrop all scored two goals apiece in the triumph. Sarah Lathrop added two assists, while her sister had one helper. Tegan Swope also scored and had two assists. Glenelg’s defense allowed only three shots on goal for the team’s second shutout of the season.
Goals: G — Sarah Lathrop 2, Stephanie Lathrop 2, Susie Shollenberger 2, Megan Ball, Amelia McCarthy, Tegan Swope, Emily Renahan.
Assists: G — Sarah Lathrop 2, Swope 2, Stephanie Lathrop, Ava Montgomery, Ginny Song, Carlin Costell, Molly Nichols, Mollie Sloan.
Saves: G — Kendall Castor 1, Bella Buscher 2; Ha — Caroline Schreier 5, Brooke Kolheim 2.
Halftime: 5-0, G.
River Hill 0, Marriotts Ridge 0 2OT
Centennial 4, Long Reach 0
The Eagles improved to 4-4 with the win. Centennial started 1-4, but it ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Long Reach fell to 2-5-1 with the loss.
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Marriotts Ridge — 2-1 [25-9, 20-25, 15-13]
The Gators ended their regular season undefeated with the close victory over the Mustangs. The match was the closest Reservoir (7-0) has come to losing all season. The second-set loss was the first set the Gators had dropped all season, but they were able to hold on with the 15-13 win in the third set. Marriotts Ridge (5-3) was led by Brenna O’Reilly, who tallied 15 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
Reservoir stats: Kayla Browne (13 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 1 block), Kelsey Holmes (9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block), Breyonna Young (12 digs, 1 ace) and Jessica Rothermel (28 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs).
Marriotts Ridge stats: Julia Mamo (1 ace, 12 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (10 digs, 15 assists, 2 kills), Olivia Kuznetosva (5 kills, 1 block), Rachel George (4 kills, 2 blocks) Gabby Tseytlin (2 kills) and Leah Liu (2 aces, 3 kill, 4 digs).
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.