Millen, Carguilo lead Mt. Hebron boys soccer past Oakland Mills, 1-0

James Casseus’ long throw wreaked havoc around Howard County the last four years, but now it’s Taylor Nelson’s turn with Casseus having graduated. He peppered eight long throws in the final 20 minutes, each of them dangerous into the box, but Mt. Hebron keeper Justin Carguilo (5 saves) was strong as the last line of defense. He made several key stops in the final minutes, including one on the line after a bouncing ball in the box. Linsenmeyer considered his goalie’s play as one of the only highlights of the night.