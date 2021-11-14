Mt. Hebron girls soccer shuts out Oakdale in 3A semifinals to advance to first state final

“The first word that comes to mind right now is ecstatic. The second thing that comes to mind, though, is that this is exactly the reward that these girls deserve for the hard work they have put in this season,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “You can see it in practice, you can see it in the games … in my opinion they are the hardest working group of girls in the state. I just hope that can pay off for us in another week.”