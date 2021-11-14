Mt. Hebron girls soccer shuts out Oakdale in 3A semifinals to advance to first state final

All fall, and especially during the postseason, the formula for Mt. Hebron girls soccer has been simple.
If the Vikings’ offense can find a way to score, the defense finds a way to do the rest. On Saturday against Oakdale in the 3A state semifinals at Linganore High School, the game plan worked to perfection.
Sophomore forward Sinclaire Green scored with 2:35 remaining in the first half and the Mt. Hebron defense pitched a shutout for the ninth straight game, earning a 1-0 victory that advances the Vikings to the state championship game next week.
Mt. Hebron, which will square off against Howard County rival River Hill for the title, will be making their first state championship game appearance in program history.
“The first word that comes to mind right now is ecstatic. The second thing that comes to mind, though, is that this is exactly the reward that these girls deserve for the hard work they have put in this season,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “You can see it in practice, you can see it in the games … in my opinion they are the hardest working group of girls in the state. I just hope that can pay off for us in another week.”
The win over Oakdale is the third straight in the playoffs for Mt. Hebron (14-2) by a score of 1-0. The team has yet to a lose a game this fall when it has scored.
That’s what made Green’s strike just before halftime so important. Near the top of the box, she took a touch to her left and then fired a low bullet just inside the far post to put her team ahead.
“I checked my shoulder and saw the [defender] was on my right side, so I turned to my left and tried to whip a shot into the bottom corner,” said Green, who has scored a team-leading 17 goals now on the season. “I just ripped it and trusted myself that I was going to finish.”
Knowing the team’s track record, senior defensive midfielder Kate Hanks said the confidence boost of getting the lead going into the break was huge.
“When we score, we know we are winning. I know how that sounds, but we don’t let goals in and we connect and communicate so well,” Hanks said. “When we scored tonight, I knew that we were going to win.”
Oakdale didn’t go quietly in the second half, controlling possession in its offensive third for large stretches down the stretch.
However, possession never translated into scoring opportunities thanks to a swarming Vikings’ backline. Seemingly every chance was cleared away before they materialized and the Bears ended up managing just one shot on goal all night — and it was saved by freshman goalie Emily Canseven.
Looking ahead to the match-up against the Hawks, which defeated Huntingtown in their semifinal contest, Mt. Hebron will be looking to make history. Not only are the Vikings going for their first title but are looking to beat a River Hill team that is a perfect 13-for-13 all time when playing for a state championship.
When the two teams met earlier this season in October, Mt. Hebron won 2-0.
Latest Howard County Sports
“My message is going to be ‘Don’t change what we are doing. Don’t change the formula that has been working the entire season.’” Deppen said. “Even tonight, it was this is just another soccer game. It might be in a different stadium, it might mean a little bit more, but it shouldn’t change anything. They should go into that game next week with the same confidence they have had all season.”