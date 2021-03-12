(Kim Hairston) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Mt. Hebron vs Centennial High School Girls Soccer | PHOTOS Mar 11, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Mt. Hebron vs Centennial Girls Soccer at Centennial High School Thursday March 11, 2021. Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer From left, Maya Avery, Centennial, battles Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer Right, Erin Clark, Centennial, gets to the ball ahead of Kylie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer From left, Emary Senisi, Centennial, and Kylie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, during their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer From left, Maya Avery, Centennial striker, closes in on Katelyn Hanks, Mt. Hebron midfielder, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer From left, Maya Avery, Centennial, battles Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer From left, Carolyn DeSena, Centennial, is held off by Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, as Mt. Hebron's goalkeeper, Claire Fitzsimmons, gets her gloves on the ball. First half of Mt. Hebron at Centennial girls high school soccer. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston) Advertisement