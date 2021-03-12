xml:space="preserve">
Mt. Hebron vs Centennial High School Girls Soccer | PHOTOS

Mar 11, 2021
Mt. Hebron vs Centennial Girls Soccer at Centennial High School Thursday March 11, 2021.
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
From left, Maya Avery, Centennial, battles Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
Right, Erin Clark, Centennial, gets to the ball ahead of Kylie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
From left, Emary Senisi, Centennial, and Kylie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, during their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
From left, Maya Avery, Centennial striker, closes in on Katelyn Hanks, Mt. Hebron midfielder, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
From left, Maya Avery, Centennial, battles Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, in the first half of their girls high school soccer game at Centennial. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
Mt. Hebron at Centennial Girls Soccer
From left, Carolyn DeSena, Centennial, is held off by Lauren Gustafson, Mt. Hebron, as Mt. Hebron's goalkeeper, Claire Fitzsimmons, gets her gloves on the ball. First half of Mt. Hebron at Centennial girls high school soccer. March 11, 2021 (Kim Hairston)
