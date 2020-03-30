'Up against the clock’: Long Reach athletics community rallies to help softball coach Melissa Boardman on her wedding day

Through all the difficulties, none were more challenging than the venue. After the courthouse closed, the couple decided on Centennial Park, but a day before the wedding, the state announced the closure of all state parks, meaning Boardman and Cotton were once again searching for a venue. So, on the morning of their wedding day, Boardman and Cotton drove around Howard County, searching for a place to hold the ceremony. They drove by the Columbia Lakefront, where some students in the county go for prom pictures.