No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse takes control early to beat No. 4 Glenelg Country, 13-4, in IAAM A Conference semifinal

No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse has a much different team than last year after graduating 14 seniors.

But junior midfielders Remi Schaller and Amanda Lawson, among the few returners, remember the emotions after losing in last year’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference Tournament semifinal.

The Eagles, determined to not have that feeling once again, jumped out to a five-goal lead and didn’t look back in a 13-4 win over No. 4 Glenelg Country. The Eagles advance to Friday’s tournament final against No. 2 St Paul’s, who defeated No. 3 Maryvale 16-4 in the other semifinal.

“Our season got cut short last season in the semifinals, so I think we came out harder,” Schaller said. “We haven’t been to the championship since our freshman season and we lost, so we want to come back and win a championship like we’ve been planning on. I feel like we all came to school today not anxious, but calm and ready. I know I was super hyped up and that showed on the field.”

Midfielder Ayiana Rippin opened the scoring less than three minutes in on a feed from Lawson. Then Kate Levy, Schaller and Lawson each scored to push the lead to four. Schaller and Lawson’s goals came on on 8-meter opportunities, created off winning one-one matchups.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defense was stifling, shutting off Glenelg Country’s prolific scorers Regan and Blair Byrne. McDonogh effectively denied the Dragons from attacking the middle and posted their fifth consecutive game allowing five goals or less.

“I think they’re really coming together as a unit,” McDonogh coach Taylor Cummings said of the defense as her team advanced to 19-1. “It starts from a great game plan from our defensive coordinator Megan Nicotra and from there, it’s just them buying into it. They help each other and have each other’s backs. Reagan O’Donovan is playing really well in cage and I think they’re really starting to play as a unit back there.”

McDonogh's Remi Schaller fires a shot on the Glenelg Country goal late in the game. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Makena London added to the Eagles’ lead with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half. The Dragons finally broke through on a goal from Regan Byrne that made it 5-1 at halftime. They were unable to sustain that momentum as Schaller and Lawson scored a pair of goals in the opening three minutes of the second half.

“That was tough,” Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton said of the start to the second half. “We felt OK going into the half down by four goals, we played a ton of defense the first half. That kind of took the wind out of our sails, after getting the goal. They were finishing their shots today and hats off to them.”

Maggie Flanagan got one back for Glenelg Country (14-4), but consistent offense proved hard to come by. Payton Magday scored for the Eagles and Schaller scored her third and fourth goals of the afternoon, pushing the lead back to eight. Despite back-to-back goals for the Dragons from Regan Bryne and Nichelle Desbordes, the deficit proved too large.

McDonogh’s defense shut out the Glenelg Country offense the final 10-and-a-half minutes by controlling possession. Sophia Trahan, Levy and Magday added goals in the final 10 minutes, rounding out a balanced offensive attack from the Eagles.

When the final horn sounded, the Eagles sprinted toward O’Donovan with exuberant smiles. McDonogh on Friday will look to capture its first A Conference title since 2019.

“It’s something that because our team is so new and fresh, that pain and deep-rooted emotion from losing our freshman year is only with a couple of the girls,” Lawson said. “I thought that could be an issue, but I feel like because we’re all so raw and so new our minds are fresh and just looking to the future. For some people like me, it’s everything to go back out there and show everyone that we can win.”