River Hill beats Marriotts Ridge to end season undefeated | Howard County football roundup

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 16, 2021 10:42 PM
The River Hill football team celebrates its undefeated season after beating Marriotts Ridge 23-0 on Friday, April 16.
It wasn’t the senior season Zach Igwebe wanted for himself and his teammates, but it was still pretty darn good.

Instead of River Hill’s senior class getting a chance to chase a state championship like so many of the Hawks football teams before them, Igwebe and his teammates got a delayed season, a shortened schedule, no playoffs and the constant fear that a game would be canceled due to a virus that’s upended basically every aspect of their lives.

But Igwebe and the Hawks didn’t dwell on the negatives, especially not on Friday nights.

The Hawks, led by seniors Michael Crisitello, Nick Laumann and Igwebe, capped off their five-game campaign Friday with their most dominant performance yet — a 23-0 home triumph over Marriotts Ridge — to finish the season undefeated.

“Every moment was a little bit sweeter this year,” Igwebe said. “We knew it could end at any second. Every rep, every practice, every game, every moment we cherished it a little bit more. This [win] really feels amazing.”

Zach Igwebe bursts through a hole in River Hill's 23-0 home victory over Marriotts Ridge on Friday, April 16. Igwebe scored in the win that capped of the Hawks' undefeated season.
The Hawks’ defense was overpowering in the victory, pitching their fourth shutout in five games. RIver Hill (5-0) allowed only 56 yards of offense and forced two turnovers against a Marriotts Ridge team that had scored 107 points in its first four games.

Igwebe, Crisitello and Laumann led the way for River Hill’s offense with one rushing touchdown apiece in their last high school football game.

“We all came here the same here, and we’ve worked hard for a long four years,” Igwebe said about the trio. “It was amazing for us all to score tonight and for all of it to come together tonight.”

The win Friday was the final stop on River Hill’s “revenge tour,” Igwebe said.

While this season couldn’t give the Hawks a full 10 games or a playoff run, it did give them the chance to right the wrongs of the 2019 season. Last season, River Hill lost two games — a one-point overtime loss to Marriotts Ridge and a four-point loss to Wilde Lake in the first round of the playoffs.

Earlier this season, the Hawks shutout the Wildecats, 16-0, and did the same to Marriotts Ridge (3-2) on Friday.

“The revenge tour was the goal from Day One,” Igwebe said. “It feels amazing that now the revenge tour is complete.”

This story will be updated with more information and quotes from coaches and players.

River Hill 23, Marriotts Ridge 0

RH — 0 9 7 7 — 23

MR — 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring plays:

Second quarter

RH: Zach Igwebe 5-yard run, kick blocked [6-0]

RH: Poojan Patel 26-yard field goal [9-0]

Third quarter

RH: Michael Crisitello 12-yard run, Patel kick [16-0]

Fourth quarter

RH: Nick Laumann 2-yard run, Patel kick [23-0]

OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:

Glenelg 57, Reservoir 20

The Gladiators (3-0) end their three-game season undefeated with a blowout win over the Gators (0-4).

Atholton 21, Oakland Mills 8

The Raiders (3-2) end their season on a two-game winning streak with the two-score win over the Scorpions (3-2).

Hammond 7, Mt. Hebron 6

The Golden Bears (1-5) earned their first victory with the one-point win over the Vikings (1-4).

Centennial 20, Long Reach 14

The Eagles (2-3) beat the Lightning (1-4) for their second straight victory to end the season.

Howard 20, Wilde Lake 10

The Lions (4-1) got back in the win column with the win over the Wildecats (4-2).

Latest Howard County Sports

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

