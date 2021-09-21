(Kenneth K. Lam) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Marriotts Ridge vs River Hill Field Hockey | PHOTOS Sep 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Marriotts Ridge vs River Hill Field Hockey, Monday September 20, 2021 at River Hill High school. River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Allison Young, left, battles against Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Baxter for control of the ball in the first quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's field hockey head coach Shelly Chamness in game against Marriotts Ridge on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Madeline Vasilios shoots and scores on a penalty shot against Marriotts Ridge's in the second quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Puja Nanjappa, left, battles for the ball against Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Haghgoo in the first quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Madeline Vasilios, left, celebrates after scoring in front of Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Baxter, right, in the second quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. Marriotts Ridge field hockey coach Molly Milani in game against River Hill on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Madeline Vasilios, left, winds up to shoot in front of Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Baxter, right, to score in the second quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Claire Slade, left, shoots past Marriotts Ridge's Marin Kriner, right, to score in the first quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge in girls field hockey. River Hill's Claire Slade, left, celebrats her goal against Marriotts Ridge with teammate Jannah Nassar, right, in the first quarter of field hockey game on Sept. 20, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement