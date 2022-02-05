Marriotts Ridge boys basketball defeats River Hill, 62-54, behind clutch baskets

With time dwindling on the shot clock, Marriotts Ridge freshman guard Patrick Curtin rose up from deep as the ball rolled around the rim, eventually dropping through the net.
That clutch 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play electrified the home crowd and proved to be the surge of energy needed to carry the Mustangs down the home stretch toward a 62-54 victory over River Hill.
“It was a tough game, I wasn’t shooting my best, but I knew I had to pull the trigger when the time was right,” Curtin said of the clutch 3-pointer. “It was low on the shot clock, so I knew I had to shoot it, stay true to my game and hit the shot.”
The Mustangs finished with four double-digit scorers led by junior Kaden Bryan with 14 points, Curtin with 11 points, and the senior tandem of Jordan Peguese and CJ Kocak who each finished with 11.
While the second half was a tight, back-and-forth affair, Marriotts Ridge (8-1, 7-1 Howard County) controlled the first 16 minutes. Leading 33-17 at the break, the Mustangs’ side-to-side ball movement showcased their balance and offensive unselfishness.
Twenty of those points came in the second quarter, where the Mustangs outscored the Hawks by 11. Their fluidity offensively was complemented by strong defense, forcing River Hill into tough shots and several turnovers.
“We figured River Hill was going to come out in one of their two different zones, so we did a lot to prepare for that,” Marriotts Ridge coach Seth Willingham said. “Our spacing and ball movement is a big thing that we worked on and we did a great job. We were knocking down shots. When everybody touches the ball and the ball moves a lot, we shoot a lot better as a team.”
However, the third quarter was a different story as River Hill (5-3, 5-3 Howard County) came out of the break invigorated. Senior guard Andy Sobhani was the catalyst hitting five 3s in the quarter, scoring 15 of his 18 points during the period.
Sobhani’s scorching shooting was aided by a stifling zone defense that took the Mustangs out of rhythm. River Hill’s strong third quarter trimmed the deficit to 40-39 entering the final eight minutes.
“We played with a passion and a purpose and when we do that, that’s how good we can be,” River Hill coach Matt Graves said of the strong third quarter. “Unfortunately, we dug such a big hole in the first half that that’s the way you have to play when you’re behind. If we could sustain that over four quarters, we’re a very good team.”
Despite River Hill’s surging momentum, Marriotts Ridge responded in a big way opening the final quarter scoring six straight. Kocak knocked down critical back-to-back triples, pushing the Mustangs’ lead to seven in the opening two minutes of the fourth.
“They’re tough kids, they’re poised,” Willingham said of his team’s response. “They play hard and they play together as a team. They pulled it together on their own. I didn’t have to say anything. Jordan and CJ are our captains and they said, ‘Look, we’re going to win this game.’”
River Hill responded as the fourth quarter progressed led by senior Levi Lawal, who finished with a team-high 19 points. However, Curtin’s 3 squashed the Hawks’ comeback attempt.