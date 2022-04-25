Ben Davis’ home run highlights six-run opening inning as Reservoir baseball beats Marriotts Ridge, 13-2

Reservoir senior catcher Ben Davis trotted around the bases, returning to an energized group of teammates awaiting him at home plate.

With Matt Brathwaite in scoring position, Davis launched a two-run home run to right-center field to open Monday’s scoring. That hit intensified the Gators’ energy and served as a springboard for a six-run first inning.

Reservoir only built on its momentum, defeating Marriotts Ridge, 13-2, avenging a 6-1 season-opening loss to the Mustangs.

“It’s huge because we came into this game with that chip on our shoulder from the loss earlier this season,” Davis said. “I don’t think there was a team we wanted to beat more than this team. We did our job. We got ahead early and then Jordan [Peguese] pitched well.”

Peguese pitched all five innings, earning the victory for the Gators. The senior was in an early groove, retiring six of the first seven hitters he faced. The victory was even more meaningful for Peguese who transferred from Marriotts Ridge after spending three seasons with the Mustangs.

“Coming in I already know it’s going to be a hard game because I used to go here for all three years,” Peguese said. “I knew my team had my back. I knew that if anything goes wrong they’ll be there to pick me up, backing me up. So I’m really just grateful, putting my trust in teammates and they execute every time.”

Nate Del Tufo, Justin Gutierrez and Tyler Lehrfeld added RBI singles in the first to build the early six-run lead. The Gators (10-3, 8-3 Howard County) tacked on a seventh run in the second with a sacrifice fly from Gutierrez.

Marriotts Ridge responded in the bottom of the third. Brandon Lake and Trevor Grams delivered sacrifice flies to trim the deficit.

“That Reservoir scored six runs was bad, but that we put up two runs shortly after that was good,” Marriotts Ridge coach Paul Eckert said after his team fell to 8-3. “We have only one senior that starts in the field for us. So for us, this was a learning experience and a good one I thought.”

After Marriotts Ridge got on the scoreboard, the Gators responded with six runs in the top of the fifth. Del Tufo registered another RBI single and Davis laced a double, his third hit of the game.

Quinn Dean and Travis Thompson delivered back-to-back base hits with the bases loaded to build up the lead. The Gators finished with 13 hits from six different players. The win marks Reservoir’s sixth straight as the Gators face county leading River Hill on Tuesday.

“I think the guys are just in a good flow,” Reservoir coach Adam Leader said. “They’re working so hard on and off the field, getting extra reps whenever they can. I think they’re just building that confidence right now. Our goal the whole year is just, steadily improve throughout the year.”