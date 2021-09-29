Marriotts Ridge volleyball gets back on track with sweep of Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

Losing two straight matches can cause a young team to spiral.
Feelings of doubt creep in, and even talented squads can lose confidence.
Marriotts Ridge volleyball, which lost both of its matches last week, didn’t let that happen Tuesday by bouncing back with a straight-set sweep of Mt. Hebron. The Mustangs led early in all three sets, earning 25-14, 25-13 and 25-21 victories.
“It was really important to win this game today because we were coming off two bad losses,” said junior hitter Rhisen Davis. “We had to fight for every single point. I’m really proud of my team for how we played today.”
Last week, Marriotts Ridge (4-2) lost to Howard 3-0 and River Hill 3-1. Both the Lions and Hawks are undefeated.
“I’m really proud of them for last week’s games as well,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock. “We’re still a young team. I knew tonight would be a hard match. I was proud of how they played last week, and I am proud of how they played today.”
Davis helped lead the Stangs with nine kills and eight digs. The Vikings especially struggled stopping the junior hitter in the first two sets.
“Rhisen is phenomenal,” said Mt. Hebron coach Tina Catanach. “It took us a long time to adjust. We started to adjust in the third set, but not soon enough. She beat us up. She’s the real deal.”
Outside hitter Leah Liu led the Mustangs with 15 kills and two aces, while Manasvi Mamilla led the team with 12 digs. Vivian O’Brien chipped in with seven kills, and freshman setter Eva Hull tallied 28 assists.
Bullock said the difference between the Mustangs’ win Tuesday and their losses last week was “consistency.”
“We didn’t miss too many serves, and we did a good job of putting the ball in bounds,” Bullock said. “I’m so happy with my girls for playing so consistently.”
The first two sets of the contest at Mt. Hebron (3-4) were carbon copies of each other. Marriotts Ridge took 8-3 and 10-4 leads, respectively. The Vikes then fought back to tighten the gap before the Mustangs extended their lead to earn double-digit victories.
“We didn’t show up, and we didn’t play to our potential,” Catanach said. “We have a lot of young players. That was a tough lesson for them to learn. I think we have everything in us to compete with teams like Marriotts Ridge.”
Davis said starting fast in the first two sets was crucial to giving her team confidence for the remainder of the match.
“Our energy was big for us today,” Davis said. “When we’re down, we tend to play scared. If we don’t play scared, we definitely get more kills and are more hype. We have to get that fire and keep it, and we did that today.”
The Vikings didn’t give up, though. After Marriotts Ridge took a 13-9 lead, the Vikings went on an 8-2 run to take its first two-point lead of the contest. With the set tied at 19, though, the Stangs won the next five points en route to the 25-21 triumph.
Sophomore middle hitter Jillian Shoultz stepped up for the Vikes in the third set, tallying multiple blocks on Davis. She ended the contest with six kills and four blocks.
“She turned it around in the third set for us,” Catanach said about Shoultz. “She was that game-changer that led us to compete in that third set. She brought the energy.”
Marriotts Ridge def. Mt. Hebron — 3-0 [25-14, 25-13, 25-21]
Marriotts Ridge stats: Leah Liu (15 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs), Vivian O’Brien (7 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs), Eva Hull (28 assists), Rhisen Davis (9 kills, 8 digs) and Manasvi Mamilla (12 digs).
Mt. Hebron stats: Jillian Shoultz (6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Juliana Guzman (15 digs, 4 assists), Emerson Rose (13 assists, 8 digs), Caroline Zheng (9 digs, 3 aces), Ava Bradley (7 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace), Anastasia Zambidis (5 digs, 3 assists).
Records: MR 4-2; MH 3-4.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Reservoir def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-10, 25-13, 25-15]
The visiting Gators won their fifth straight game with a sweep of the Wildecats. Samiha Foster led the Gators with 17 kills, while setter Jess Rothermel chipped in with 22 assists and six digs.
Reservoir stats: Gabby Allen (2 aces, 10 digs), Haley Ko (15 assists, 3 digs), Samiha Foster (17 kills, 5 digs), Madison Hill (9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Jess Rothermel (22 assists, 6 digs), Chaeli Flotildes (1 ace, 8 digs), Anjola Omolewa (4 kills, 2 digs).
Wilde Lake stats: Caitlin Rafferty (2 blocks, 1 kill), Gretchen Gunderson (3 kills, 2 ace, 7 digs), Veronica Goode (8 assists, 9 digs), Jasmine Nelson (9 digs, 4 kills).
Records: Re 7-1; WL 0-6.
Centennial def. Atholton — 3-0 [25-17, 25-19, 25-14]
Centennial stats: Malinh Godschall (16 kills, 13 digs), Abi Griffin (7 kills), Holli Kraisser (1 kill, 2 aces, 5 digs), Kaley MacLellan (3 kills, 2 block), Skylar Brown (3 kills, 2 blocks), Caleigh Kim (1 kill, 1 ace, 15 digs), Brianna Bossom (7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 30 assists).
Atholton stats: N/A.
Records: C 5-1; A 2-5.
Howard def. Glenelg— 3-0 [25-17, 25-14, 25-22]
The Lions remained undefeated with the sweep of the host Gladiators. Howard was led by juniors Corinne Chau and Kelenna Onukwugha, who both tallied eight kills, and middles Tyller Williams and Sanaya Srivastava, who led the defense with four and six blocks, respectively. Howard and River Hill are the only undefeated teams left in Howard County.
Howard stats: Corinne Chau (8 kills), Kelenna Onukwugha (8 kills, 1 aces), Tyller Williams (6 kills, 4 blocks), Sanaya Srivastava (6 blocks), Ayanna Pharoah (4 kills, 1 ace, 24 assists, 4 blocks), Briana May (18 digs).
Glenelg stats: Mackenzie Calhoun (15 kills, 10 digs), Stella Wolf (3 kills), Lauren LaPointe (3 kills, 2 blocks), Lindsay Kelley (2 kills, 2 aces, 18 assists, 2 digs, 1 block), Sydney Yoon (16 digs, 2 assists).
Records: Ho 6-0; G 3-3.
Hammond def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-12, 25-15, 25-22]
The win was the Golden Bears’ first of the season.
Hammond stats: N/A.
Oakland Mills stats: Paige McPhillips (2 aces, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Kathryn Rogan (1 ace, 2 digs, 16 assists), Zhenzhu Nelson (2 aces, 8 kills, 20 digs).
Records: Ha 1-5; OM 1-6.
River Hill def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-18, 25-18, 25-17]
The visiting Hawks won their seventh straight game to open the season. Sungeen Ghumann led River Hill with 16 kills, while Shreeni Chikyala chipped in with 12 kills. Molly Xu led the Hawks with 18 assists, while Logan Maxwell tallied 12 digs. River Hill and Howard are the only undefeated teams left in Howard County.
River Hill stats: Abby Chicorelli (6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block), Christina Lui (4 kills), Grace Leska (5 kills), Paula Elguera (4 kills), Shreeni Chikyala (12 kills, 1 block, 2 aces), Molly Xu (18 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs), Sungeen Ghumann (16 kills, 3 digs), Logan Maxwell (1 ace, 12 digs).
Long Reach stats: Allison Brown (1 ace, 5 kills, 6 digs), Isabella Mora (6 kills, 4 digs), Hayley Norton (1 ace, 1 block, 13 assists, 7 digs), Mia Rubio (1 assist, 12 digs), Toni Shaw (4 blocks, 1 dig), Kailey Young (4 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs).
Records: RH 7-0; LR 1-6 county, 2-6 overall.
BOYS GOLF:
Centennial 68, Howard 62
Dustin Stocksdale (26 points) led the way for the Eagles in the last match of the regular season.
C (5-1): Dustin Stocksdale 26, Ty Beck-Winter 18, Mason Roque 17, Dominic Trojillo 7.
Ho (4-2): Gregory Heiger 18, Mason Vale 17, Brandon Sutch 14, Alex Brousseau 13.
Atholton 33, Wilde Lake 28
A (2-3): Andy Christiansen 15, Owen Scarborough 10, Ivan Cho 7, Kyle Brown 1.
WL (0-5): Henry Hilger 23, Steven Smith 3, Garion Hoy 1, Asher Flippen 1.
GIRLS GOLF:
Centennial 42, Howard 0
C (4-2): Hannah Fang 17, Reagan Hubbard 14, Sanika Shah 11.
Ho (0-6): N/A.
Wilde Lake 57, Atholton 27
WL (4-1): Shreya Suresh 21, Laurel Sands 15, Clare Bowen 11, Lindsey Sands 10.
A (2-2-1): Cate Lee 12, Saili Khorjekar 7, Clara Kadingo 6, Kavya Shah 2.
